An extension, two trades, one player dropped: Recapping the Marlins’ busy Tuesday

The Miami Marlins were certainly busy on Tuesday

They formally announced Sandy Alcantara’s contract extension, traded with the Tampa Bay Rays for All-Star infielder Joey Wendle, traded away Jorge Alfaro to the San Diego Padres and designated for assignment outfielder Lewis Brinson.

And that doesn’t even include introducing Gold Glove Award-winning catcher Jacob Stallings, who they acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The Marlins have yet to officially announce the signing of free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia, who has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal. That will likely take place Wednesday, the final day before the league’s collective bargaining agreement expires and a player lockout likely begins on Thursday.

Here’s the full breakdown from the day.

Added: Joey Wendle

Wendle, 31, is coming off an All-Star season with the Tampa Bay Rays during which he hit .265 with a .319 on-base percentage, .422 slugging mark, 31 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 RBI and 73 runs scored.

The Marlins sent outfielder prospect Kameron Misner to the Rays in return.

Wendle is a .274 career hitter with a .736 on-base-plus slugging mark, 167 RBI, 27 home runs and 205 runs scored over 436 games spanning six seasons — two with the Oakland Athletics and four with the Rays.

He’s is under team control for another two seasons and is projected to make $4 million in arbitration this year, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Wendle primarily plays third base but has started at second base and shortstop as well in addition to nine career starts in left field, setting himself up for a super-utility role with the Marlins who have Brian Anderson as their primary third baseman, Miguel Rojas at shortstop and Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base.

Wendle also provides another left-handed bat to Miami’s roster.

Misner, meanwhile, was the Marlins’ competitive balance pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and was the No 21 overall prospect in Miami’s system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Miami.

Extended: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara’s deal is five years and $56 million with a $21 million club option for a sixth year, which buys out all three of Alcantara’s arbitration years and up to three years of free agency if the option for the 2027 season is picked up.

The length and value is the largest ever for a first-year arbitration eligible pitcher in MLB history. It is also the longest contract tenured to a player under the current ownership group.

Alcantara, 26, is coming off a career year. He had a single-season best 205 2/3 innings pitched and 201 strikeouts — just the fifth pitcher in Marlins history to hit 200 innings and 200 strikeouts in the same season — while pitching to a 3.19 ERA over 33 starts.

“I just want to be here for a long time,” Alcantara said. on Nov. 19 “If we get an agreement, I will feel blessed, because I want to be here for the rest of my life.”

This is the first step to making that happen.

Miami Marlins right fielder Lewis Brinson (25) looks on during the seventh inning of their baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park on Sunday, August 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Gone: Lewis Brinson

Brinson’s four years with the Marlins ends with a .203 batting average, 23 home runs, 102 RBI, 84 runs scored and a 28-percent strikeout rate over 320 games. He was the headliner in the Christian Yelich trade, a South Florida native given an opportunity to play for his hometown team.

There were minor stretches where he showed his potential, but the success never fully materialized.

Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) throws to second base while warming up before the start of ninth inning of their baseball game against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Gone: Jorge Alfaro

The writing was on the wall here long before the Marlins traded for Stallings.

Alfaro was benched in favor of Chad Wallach during Miami’s 2020 playoff run and moved to left field in favor of three up-and-coming catchers in Alex Jackson, Nick Fortes and Payton Henry at the end of 2021.

Alfaro had a .252 batting average with 25 home runs, 103 RBI and 78 runs scored and has been among the league’s leaders in maximum exit velocity two of the three years with Miami and has showcased his athleticism and arm strength over his career.

But his strikeout rate was high (.32.6 percent) and his defense behind the plate was lackluster (28 passed balls, 76 wild pitches).

Miami will receive a player to be named later from the Padres.