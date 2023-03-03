Extending the powers of the Management Board members of AS Delfi Meedia

Ekspress Grupp

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia, the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, decided to extend the powers of the Management Board members Erle Laak-Sepp and Tarvo Ulejev until June 10, 2026 and the powers of Piret Põldoja until September 1, 2023.

The Management Board of Delfi Meedia continues in former composition: Argo Virkebau (Chairman of the Board), Erle Laak-Sepp, Tarvo Ulejev, Urmo Soonvald, Piret Põldoja and Sander Maasik.

Delfi Meedia AS is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi , publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress , Eesti Päevaleht , Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne&Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Delfi Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1600 people.



