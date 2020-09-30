Not ready to head inside? Extend your home's patio season with these 7 items

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
As the leaves change colours, the days get shorter and the temperature begins to drop, there are still many beautiful days and evenings ahead to enjoy outside.
If you love the fall weather and you’re not ready to head inside, you will want to ensure that your patio or balcony has what it needs to take on the cold weather — especially as we strive to enjoy outdoor spaces as long as possible during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Add the task of creating a cozy, comfortable outdoor space to your fall to-do list for new ways to safely spend time with friends and family after the summer weather ends.
To help you out, we’ve created a list of products that will allow you to extend your patio season and make sure that your backyard, patio or balcony will become the go-to place for socially distanced hangouts.
Brushed Copper Wood Burning Fire Bowl
Bring the ambiance of a real wood-burning fire to your backyard this fall with the Blue Rhino Black outdoor fire bowl. This fire bowl comes with safety features for your protection including, airflow technology, a heavy-gauge spark guard and a one-year warranty.
SHOP IT: The Home Depot, $150
Plush Fleece Reversible Throw-Blanket
Cuddle up outside under this fuzzy, faux fur throw. This 60-inch blanket is reversible so you can use either side and the fabric is hypoallergic and machine washable. This throw comes in the colours aqua ogee, blush lattice, cranberry plaid, far isle grey, grey plaid, navy ogee and grey.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $51
Stainless Steel Outdoor Lantern
This glam outdoor lantern will help keep the atmosphere warm and bright during the cooler seasons. It comes in rose gold or black and will look great on your patio table.
SHOP IT: Wayfair, $100 (originally $119)
Outdoor Steel Propane Patio Heater
Hampton Bay’s 88.6-inch tall patio heater is the perfect item to help you extend your patio season. It has a heating radius of up to 3 feet and will add warmth to any outdoor seating area.
SHOP IT: The Home Depot, $180
Yeti Hard Cooler
The Yeti hard cooler is the perfect option to keep your drinks cold while you’re hosting friends outside. This design accommodates an upright bottle of wine and it’s capable of keeping ice for days.
SHOP IT: Yeti, $280
Moody Bar Serving Cart
This patio bar cart is wrapped in weather-resistant resin wicker so it can stay outside during the fall to help you serve your guests. It also has a pull-out drawer to offer storage for barware or blankets and has a tray shelf that could be great for cutting boards and plates.
SHOP IT: Wayfair, $436
LED Solar Tiki Torch (2-Pack)
These LED solar tiki torches from Hampton Bay will liven up outdoor living space. They are easy to install and come equipped with LED lights that simulate a natural flickering flame. The bamboo posts can withstand any weather and the lights are operated by the included rechargeable batteries that charge via the integrated solar panels.
SHOP IT: The Home Depot, $40
