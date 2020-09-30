Not ready to head inside? Extend your home's patio season with these 7 items

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

As the leaves change colours, the days get shorter and the temperature begins to drop, there are still many beautiful days and evenings ahead to enjoy outside.

If you love the fall weather and you’re not ready to head inside, you will want to ensure that your patio or balcony has what it needs to take on the cold weather — especially as we strive to enjoy outdoor spaces as long as possible during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Add the task of creating a cozy, comfortable outdoor space to your fall to-do list for new ways to safely spend time with friends and family after the summer weather ends.

To help you out, we’ve created a list of products that will allow you to extend your patio season and make sure that your backyard, patio or balcony will become the go-to place for socially distanced hangouts.

Bring the ambiance of a real wood-burning fire to your backyard this fall with the Blue Rhino Black outdoor fire bowl. This fire bowl comes with safety features for your protection including, airflow technology, a heavy-gauge spark guard and a one-year warranty.

Cuddle up outside under this fuzzy, faux fur throw. This 60-inch blanket is reversible so you can use either side and the fabric is hypoallergic and machine washable. This throw comes in the colours aqua ogee, blush lattice, cranberry plaid, far isle grey, grey plaid, navy ogee and grey.

This glam outdoor lantern will help keep the atmosphere warm and bright during the cooler seasons. It comes in rose gold or black and will look great on your patio table.

