Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Voting Results of Securityholder Meetings Held on Nov 27, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced the following results of the virtual special meetings of securityholders held today:



Fund Name and Matters Under Consideration Result Fidelity Corporate Bond Class Filing of the restated articles in connection with the termination of

Fidelity Corporate Bond Class Not Approved Fidelity Europe Class

Filing of the restated articles in connection with the termination of

Fidelity Europe Class Not Approved Fidelity International Disciplined Equity® Class Filing of the restated articles in connection with the termination of

Fidelity International Disciplined Equity® Class Not Approved Fidelity International Disciplined Equity® Currency Neutral Class Filing of the restated articles in connection with the termination of

Fidelity International Disciplined Equity® Currency Neutral Class Not Approved

As the resolutions relating to these fund terminations have not passed, the terminations will not occur. Investors in these funds will continue to hold their shares and no further action is required. Fidelity International Disciplined Equity® Class will reopen for investor purchases on or around December 11, 2020. Fidelity Europe Class and Fidelity International Disciplined Equity® Currency Neutral Class will reopen for non-registered investor purchases on or around December 11, 2020. Fidelity Corporate Bond Class will remain generally closed to new purchases and switches.

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $163 billion in assets under management (as at November 20, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

