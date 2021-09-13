ExpressTaxExempt Provides a Complete E-filing Solution for Nonprofits 990 Returns

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / ExpressTaxExempt, developed by software company SPAN Enterprises, is a trusted, IRS-authorized e-filing service used by nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations to file their 990 tax returns. If your organization's tax year ended on April 30th, 2021, your September 15, 2021 Form 990 deadline is quickly approaching.

IRS Form 990 is an informational tax form that most tax-exempt organizations must file annually. Form 990 allows nonprofits to discuss their mission, significant activities, and financial records. Thus, filing Form 990 is an extremely important part of running a nonprofit and maintaining your tax-exempt status.

Previously, tax-exempt organizations could meet their 990 deadlines by paper filing; however, the IRS now requires electronic filing for Form 990 returns. This decision is outlined in the 2019 Taxpayer's First Act. ExpressTaxExempt is able to provide users with simple and efficient e-filing for Forms 990, 990-N, 990-EZ, 990-T, 990-PF, and extension Form 8868.

ExpressTaxExempt was designed specifically with the needs of nonprofits in mind, to provide an accurate, safe, and convenient e-filing experience for their 990 returns.

"We are dedicated to providing nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations with a secure e-filing solution they can depend on. ExpressTaxExempt provides nonprofits with tax-filing tools and features that are unique to their specific needs and help to ensure their e-filing is as accurate and straightforward as possible," stated Agie Sundaram, Co-founder, and CEO of SPAN Enterprises.

ExpressTaxExempt provides their clients with all of the helpful resources and features necessary to ensure their Form 990 filing experience is simple and efficient. When you file your 990 returns with ExpressTaxExempt you will receive access to internal error checks, instant notifications on your return's status, and dedicated live customer support. For additional assurance, clients can invite multiple staff members to review and approve their return to ensure it is accurate. With ExpressTaxExempt, nonprofits can file their returns with ease and guarantee that they are in compliance with the IRS.

Story continues

Nonprofit Organizations can visit www.expresstaxexempt.com to seamlessly e-file Form 990 before the September 15th deadline.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for tax filing and payroll management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and nonprofit organizations. SPAN serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/

For more information, contact:

Kate Marshall | Marketing

support@ExpressTaxExempt.com

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663735/ExpressTaxExempt-Provides-a-Complete-E-filing-Solution-for-Nonprofits-990-Returns



