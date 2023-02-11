UP Express train service to Toronto Pearson Airport suspended, buses offered

TORONTO — Authorities with Pearson International Airport near Toronto say the link connecting the site with a major downtown rail hub is "experiencing service issues" and is not currently operating.

The airport issued a tweet announcing the temporary suspension of the UP Express, which connects Pearson with Toronto's Union Station, adding shuttle buses are available at Terminal 1.

UP Express operator Metrolinx says in a statement that none of its trains along that line will run Saturday.

It did not say the reason for the shutdown or provide a timeline as to when the line will resume normal operations.

But in a statement issued Friday, Metrolinx said its workers "discovered hairline cracks in the brake discs" on some of its UP Express trains during regular inspections last weekend.

It said it immediately removed the affected trains from service and began inspecting the rest of its fleet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedFeb. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press