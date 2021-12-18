Exposure notification issued for a Yellowknives Dene First Nation office

A COVID-19 exposure was reported at a YKDFN office building on Dec. 13, 2021. (NIAID-RML/Reuters - image credit)

On Saturday, public health issued a COVID-19 exposure notification for the date of Dec. 13 at a Yellowknives Dene First Nation office building.

The notification lists Yellowknife as the location, but doesn't specify whether it is the Det'on Cho building in Ndilǫ or the Chief Drygeese building in Dettah.

The notification says 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. was the timeframe for the exposure risk.

Unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed are required to self-isolate for 10 days and arrange testing, the notification reads. While those fully vaccinated must self-monitor and arrange for testing if symptoms develop.

On Dec. 13 and 14, an exposure notification was issued for Kaw Tay Whee School in Dettah. Anyone — vaccinated or unvaccinated — who was exposed at that location was required to self-isolate and arrange for testing.

The N.W.T. is reporting there are 16 active cases in the territory.