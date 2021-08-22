New exposure notices for Fort Providence, N.W.T.

The community of Fort Providence, N.W.T now has three exposure notices at The Northern Store, the M&R Grocery Store and Big River Gas Bar. (Trevor Lyons/CBC - image credit)

Three new exposure locations were announced by the office of the chief public health officer on Sunday in Fort Providence, N.W.T.

Anyone who visited the Northern Store on Aug. 19 between 4 and 4:30 p.m., M&R Grocery Store on Aug. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and Big River Gas Bar on Aug. 17 between 2 and 2:30 p.m. are at a higher risk of being in contact with someone with COVID-19.

Those who are partially vaccinated are required to isolate for 10 days from the time of exposure and get tested. Anyone at the listed exposure sites who is fully vaccinated, should self monitor and wear a mask in public places. Fully vaccinated residents should only arrange testing and isolate if symptoms develop.

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced and the number on the territorial government's dashboard remains unchanged from its case rise on Friday afternoon.

The Fort Providence exposure notices are the latest in the territory's largest outbreak to date.

The Canadian Rangers and Red Crossed have been deployed to five of the N.W.T's community's in the Sahtu where 175 of the territory's 198 infections have been reported.