Exponentiation in Incidences of Chronic Diseases to drive the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, reaching US$ 1.68 Bn at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2021-27 By Future Market Insights, Inc

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increase in Number of Dialysis Centers Fueling Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market. Key Players - Baxter International, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medica SPA, INFOMED SA, Medtronic, and Toray Medical Company Limited.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market was worth US$ 1 Bn in the year 2021 and is poised to reach US$ 1.68 Bn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2021 and 2027.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy is inclusive of removal of solute from the blood through hemofiltration or hemodialysis or both combined. The therapy lasts for close to 24 hours in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), thereby rendering it different from the other types of traditional renal replacement therapies like IHD (Intermittent Hemodialysis), which comprises 4-6 hours (at times, even less).

The key participants are into adopting technological advancements regarding acute therapy. For instance – Baxter International Inc., in the year 2019, did clear its integrated TherMax blood warmer and PrisMax system for TPE (therapeutic plasma exchange) and continuous renal replacement therapy.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1211

Software integration is being looked upon as a novel tool for performing continuous renal replacement therapies effectively and also with utmost safety. Baxter has come up with PRISMAFLEX system to facilitate critical care. It is actually one of the flexible platforms offering personalized therapies as per the patients’ convenience. B. Braun also has its Diapact Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) that enables critical blood filtration.

At the same time, the fact that non-uniformity in regulations laid down by different governments could restrain the market can’t be ignored. For instance – The US FDA has prohibited employing CRRT to treat multiple symptoms related to kidney-, heart-, or liver-related diseases; whereas in Europe, CRRT is approved regarding liver support, cardiac failure, elevated Intercranial Pressure, intoxication, post-cardiac surgery, and rhabdomyolysis. Factors like these could restrain the market. Future Market Insights has scaled through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market’.

Key Takeaways from Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market

  • North America holds more than 30% of the market share due to exploding geriatric population that is at the risk of kidney disorders. This holds true with the fact that the US Department of Health and Human Services has stated that around 37 Mn people all across the US are suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease).

  • Europe comes in second on the similar grounds.

  • Coming to the Asia-Pacific, increase in occurrences of chronic kidney diseases, hypertension, and diabetes is likely to create creative disruption in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market. It needs to be noted that the government of China, in March 2019, reduced VAT (Value Added Tax) to 13% (from 13.3%).

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1211

Competitive Analysis

  • DaVita, in February 2021, encompassed DaVita Care Connect (a secure healthcare platform) into the home dialysis program.

  • Medtronic plc, in December 2020, did announce launching Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine. The major objective was to have it utilized in the ones who require hemodialysis.

  • Fresenius Medical Care, in April 2020, announced releasing an advisory stating that the ones needing renal replacement therapy in the pandemic era could be proffered with it even now on directions of physicians.

  • Baxter International Inc., in April 2020, announced that it enhanced the supply of the critically required products all across.

  • B. Braun Avitum AG, in March 2021, announced signing a co-marketing contract with its OMNIset Plus bloodline set version 3.0 or even higher with continuous purification of blood (OMNI) platform for using CytoSorb.

  • Fresenius Medical Care, in June 2021, did inaugurate training center in South Korea, so as to extend support to education for the healthcare personnel in renal care, critical care, and treatment surgeries.

“With growing incidences of AKI (Acute Kidney Injury), sepsis, and likewise, the number of urgent care centers and hospitals are rising limitlessly. This factor is bound to take the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

For More Information @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-market

What does the Report Cover?

  • The research study is based on product type (dialysis system and consumables (hemofilter sets, solution, and accessories), and by end-user (dialysis center and hospital).

  • With sepsis and various other biomarkers being introduced for identifying multiorgan failure, that too, at initial stages, the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market is bound to reach greater strides in the upcoming period.

Segmentation

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the continuous renal replacement therapy market based on product type, end user and region. Continuous renal replacement therapy is sold in two types: systems and consumables. The consumables segment covers various types of hemofilter sets, solutions and other accessories.

Increased healthcare spending across emerging economies is expected to encourage the establishment of new multi-specialties in dialysis centres and hospitals, which is, in turn, expected to promote the demand for CRRT. The continuous renal replacement therapy market has been analysed across various regions, which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and MEA.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

  2.1. Market Definition

  2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Global Analysis Scenario

  3.1. Market Volume Analysis

      3.1.1. Product Type Volume Analysis By Region

  3.2. Pricing Analysis

      3.2.1. Pricing Assumptions

      3.2.2. Price Projections Per Region

  3.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

      3.3.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

      3.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

  3.4. Market Overview

      3.4.1. Value Chain

      3.4.2. Market Scenario Forecast

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1211

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape

Injectable Drugs Market Demand : is expected to reach US$ 531.8 Bn in 2022. Sales in the market will increase at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching US$ 937.0 Bn by 2032.

Virology Market Size : is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.07   Bn in 2021, to reach a valuation of US$ 3.53 Bn by 2032.

Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Outlook : is expected to rise 7.2% of CAGR, securing a valuation of US$ 33.23 Bn by 2032. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 66.60 Bn in 2022.

Pipette Tips Market Growth : is set to expand at a promising CAGR of 8% (2022-2032) while it holds a revenue of US$ 680.40 Million in 2022. Therefore, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.47 Billion by 2032.

Digital Health Market Share : which is expected to be worth USD 224.24 billion in 2022, is likely to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2032 to reach USD 2585.98 billion by 2032. 

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload. The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary. Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare. "It keeps me m

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony came off the bench with major contributions for the Magic. Bamba had 18 points and nine rebounds while Anthony, playing 29 minutes while starting point g

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Canada's Gilles and Poirier win ice dance gold at Grand Prix Final

    TURIN, Italy — Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier made sure their first trip onto the medal podium at a Grand Prix Final was memorable. They won gold. The world bronze medallists, who held a half-point sliver of a lead over Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates after the rhythm dance on Friday night, pulled away with their free dance on Saturday. Skating to music from Madonna's "Evita," they scored 129.71 for the free dance and 215.64 overall. "We felt great today from start to finish,'' Gi

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on