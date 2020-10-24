Wefinex

The exponential growth of a fixed-time trading platform by integrating blockchain technology More





The exponential growth of a fixed-time trading platform by integrating blockchain technology

PORT VILA, VANUATU, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wefinex, the innovative trading platform is all set to attract more traders by introducing a simpler and better way to trade and earn. The Wefinex platform provides the financial instruments that enable traders to profit by forecasting the right price action of popular cryptocurrency pairs. If the forecast is correct, the trader gets a big profit from their initial trade amount.

Starting from the first quarter of 2020, Wefinex’s userbase has grown exponentially with monthly visitors grow to over 1 million from over 25 countries. According to Alexa, Wefinex has reached the top 3000 websites in global internet traffic and engagement with visitors come from all over the world, especially Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

Wefinex positions their platform as one of the most transparent and highly secured exchanges. To maintain their transparency to all users, Wefinex has established Bitcoin Prices Indices. This Indices is calculated using a wide variety of data sources from other reputable exchanges in the industry and published for trading in real-time. Moreover, the platform utilizes top-tier data and asset protection technology in order to protect their customers' assets.

To ensure that customers are happy with the platform, Wefinex team constantly upgrades and releases new features such as Quick deposit, Copy trading, Challenges,... The team is also constantly developing new highly sophisticated trading tools and indicators to improve traders’ ability to earn profits. Combined with its state-of-the-art, high-performance order matching engine technology, the platform is fully prepared to serve tens of millions of customers worldwide.

At the center of their innovation is the Wefinex Affiliate program that provides their partners with two sustainable types of commissions: Agency Commission and Trading Commission. This new approach will strengthen the relationship between agencies and traders, helping each other to earn more together.

Apart from the attractive Affiliate program, traders on Wefinex can participate in many activities that help them earn more based on their trading skills and trading volume. With Daily Lucky Draw, 3 lucky winners will be chosen to receive an iPhone worth $1000 every day. More than that, there will be Weekly challenges that have rewarded winning Traders more than $300,000 and Monthly challenges that have rewarded winning Agencies more than $100,000. The biggest price in the Challenges for a trader is $25,000 and for an agency is $12,000.

Wefinex’s ultimate mission is to offer the most convenient, secure, and innovative trading solution in the world. The team is committed to creating an open and decentralized financial system that offers investors from every corner of the world access to global financial markets using cryptocurrency and other innovative financial products. By deeply integrated into the new digital economy utilizing blockchain technology and other revolutionary technologies, Wefinex will empower traders with competitive technology advantages that help them maximize their profits with minimal efforts. The team is planning to constantly grow, take new heights, and captivate the whole world with flawless service and a superior product for trading.

Email: contact@wefinex.net

Phone: +678 22878





Attachment



