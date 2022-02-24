Expo Contratista Trade Show welcomes SRS Distribution Inc., a Leader in the Building Products Distribution Industry as Title Sponsor for 2022

Expo Contratista
·3 min read

SRS Distributor's Latino Marketing & Sales Program Manager Julissa Chavez says this is the second year of their sponsorship but the first to sponsor all two city events

SRS distribution

SRS distribution
SRS distribution

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Texas-based company SRS Distribution Inc., a leader in the building products distribution industry, has announced its sponsorship of the upcoming series of trade shows, ExpoContratista. The events will occur in Dallas (July 16-17), and Houston (Oct. 22-23).

SRS Distributor's Latino Marketing & Sales Program Manager, Julissa Chavez, says this is the second year of their sponsorship but the first to sponsor all two city events; last year they sponsored the Houston Expo. She says their interest evolved after 2019, when "we saw the trend [of a burgeoning Hispanic construction industry grow] from just the people doing the labor, to 'let's open our own business.'"

"This is the second year SRS Distribution DBA Southern Shingles participates as a sponsor of ExpoContratista and the first time we will sponsor all two city events. After successfully sponsoring the Houston Expo in 2019, we have seen a growing trend in the construction industry, from contractors to people starting up their businesses", said Julissa Chavez, Latino Marketing Program and Sales Manager.

With Hispanics and Latinos slated to dominate not only Texas but the United States in the coming years, their financial power will only continue to grow. ExpoContratista is capitalizing on this - the 2021 Texas state census showed that just under 40 percent of residents were of Hispanic/Latino descent.

Chavez says, "We want to establish a partnership with Expo Contratista to develop educational opportunities and support events that tailor to the Latino Construction workers in America. The SRS para Latinos program is definitely leading the way for the roofing industry; no other national roofing distributor has anything like our program, and we will continue the momentum by continuing to develop our vendor partnerships within the industry."

"SRS Distributors does this by analyzing the needs of their Spanish-speaking roofing contractors. The SRS para Latinos program will continue to offer resources, education, and solutions that help support roofing contractors in their businesses," she says.

To achieve this, SRS Distribution is constantly analyzing the needs of their Spanish-speaking roofing contractors. "Our SRS para Latinos program will continue to offer resources, education, and solutions that help support roofing contractors in their businesses."

Sergio Terreros, president of Hispanic Marketing Agency and Co-Founder at National Hispanic Contractors Association, says: "The SRS Distribution partnership will bring unmeasurable resources to our Hispanic roofing audience, and we are thrilled to have such a leader in the roofing industry on board."

Testimonials from past events accentuate the benefits of the expos, with one attendee saying, "I had a great experience and met a lot of people, plenty of people that didn't know about us now know about us." (Martin's Hardware).

Contractors and construction industry workers alike will convene at the two Texas locations, enjoying talks and seminars, networking, and informal discussions in an upbeat, casual atmosphere.

ExpoContratista will punctuate the momentum of Hispanic construction industry growth, while also fostering new ideas for the future. After all, the need for development is a major impetus of Hispanic immigration, not just in Texas but in the entire country.

Chavez adds that in carving out a niche in the Hispanic market, they are fostering an environment where Spanish-speaker contractors feel more comfortable, acknowledged, and eager to participate. "Our mission is to support to Latinos in construction, and if people want to put us in the category of "preferred distribution partner in the market", that's kind of our sweet spot."

Follow ExpoContratista on social media - Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Sergio Terreros

media@11-11media.com

Related Images






Image 1: SRS distribution


SRS distribution



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Canadian freestyle skiing pioneer Sarah Burke's legacy continues at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time a Canadian freestyle skier entered the wax cabin at the Beijing Olympics, they were reminded of Sarah Burke. The freestyle skiing pioneer's name was written across a Canadian flag hanging in the space where technicians prepared the skis of Canada's Olympians competing at the 2022 Winter Games. Burke won five Winter X-Games gold medals in the superpipe and successfully lobbied to have the sport added to the Olympic program in 2014. Burke was supposed to compete in

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • ‘Something very memorable’: Scottie Barnes on Clutch Challenge debacle

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses the Clutch Challenge gaffe at NBA All-Star Weekend, Toronto’s solid stretch of play heading into the break, Fred VanVleet and more.

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to