EXPO 2020 Dubai hosts ISALEX 2.0, the world's first law enforcement exercise in the Metaverse

·2 min read

- ISALEX 2.0 to convene law-enforcement teams from nine member states of the International Security Alliance (ISA) for VR-powered virtual exercise

- 50 security experts to tackle security threat scenarios involving cybercrime, drones, and social media over three days

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- In a world first, the International Security Alliance's virtual cybersecurity exercise - ISALEX 2.0 – kicked off today. Hosted at EXPO 2020 Dubai, it will be the first exercise of its kind to be held in the Metaverse. The unique simulation aims to bolster cybersecurity, while ensuring the readiness of alliance members to confront future threats through innovative, forward-looking solutions.

50 representatives drawn from the ministries of interior and law enforcement agencies from nine ISA member states will take part in ISALEX 2.0, where they will face several real-world security scenarios. The teams will be positioned in operating rooms and command and control centers across all participating countries. They will communicate both in virtual reality and through videoconferencing technologies. The UAE Ministry of Interior has set up its own operations room within Expo 2020.

The exercise is considered a first virtual cybersecurity experiment, with teams facing a variety of unplanned scenarios involving security threats modelled to simulate reality. The virtual and real-world scenarios will require coordination, decision-making under pressure and rapid assessment of threats as well as risk-mitigation. The exercise will also incorporate crisis management in all its forms, including strategic communications via traditional and social platforms.

Major Hamad Khatir, Director of the International Operations Department at the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, says: "The UAE is on the front line of tackling next-generation threats to safety and security, and ISALEX 2.0 marks an exciting step into the future. It shows just how crucial hands-on experience in a VR environment can be to support real-time police training, facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise, and boost international cooperation. Today we take law enforcement into the metaverse – but it is ultimately in the real world that we will reap the benefits."

This year's ISALEX follows on from the success of ISALEX19, hosted in Abu Dhabi in 2019 - a joint international exercise which facilitated experience sharing and the exchange of best practices among alliance members. The 2019 edition focused on counterterrorism, crisis and disaster management, communications, and civil defense.

The International Security Alliance (ISA)

Formally launched in 2017 by the United Arab Emirates and France, and bringing together interior ministries from Bahrain, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia and Spain, the International Security Alliance functions as a working group committed to protecting communities' safety and prosperity. The ISA is aimed at enhancing collaboration, knowledge sharing and partnerships on global security issues, such as trans-national organised crime, border control, radicalisation, and violent extremism. Hosted within the Ministry of Interior of the UAE, the ISA's Secretariat is responsible for coordinating all activities – from high-level strategic and technical engagement, to live exercises, training and joint operations – allowing it to dynamically respond to the world's emerging security threats.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expo-2020-dubai-hosts-isalex-2-0--the-worlds-first-law-enforcement-exercise-in-the-metaverse-301508827.html

SOURCE International Security Alliance Secretariat

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c5112.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.