Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market Industry Report 2021: Market Size Across 5 Verticals, 5 Regional Markets and 20 National Markets
Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With three volumes, 612 pages, 127 tables and 142 figures, the Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026 report contains a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology sectors, 5 regional markets and 20 national markets detailing 2019-2026 market size.
This report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Explosives Trace Detection market available today. It is considered the industry's gold standard for ETD market research reports. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
According to the report, the 2021-2026 Explosives Trace Detection market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
Demand for multi-modal ETD systems.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated economic decline limited the 2020-2021 ETD purchasing budgets.
The 2021 COVID-19 vaccination implies that the ETD market will recover by 2022.
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new ETD products and services.
Increasing demand for automated ETD systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises ETD equipment and systems (relative to security personnel).
Increasing value-added ETD systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms).
Replacement of outdated ETD systems.
The "Biden Effect."
China's internal security policy.
Terror and crime mitigation.
Questions answered in this report include:
What is the ETD market size, and what are the market trends during 2021-2026?
What's the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the ETD market?
Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?
What drives the ETD customers to purchase products and services?
What are the ETD technology & services trends?
What are the ETD Technology markets?
What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
Which countries are expected to invest most in ETD capabilities within homeland security, public safety and national security organizations?
Key Topics Covered:
Volume 1
Executive Summary
COVID-19 Impact on the ETD Market
ETD Market Drivers
ETD Market Inhibitors TBD-DI
ETD Market SWOT Analysis
Competitive Analysis: Market Barriers to New Entry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power, Barriers to Substitution and Competitive Rivalry
ETD Industry Value Chain
TECHNOLOGY MARKETS
Global Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technology Markets
Table Top ETD Market - 2019-2026
Hand-Held ETD Market - 2019-2026
ETD Kits Market - 2019-2026
ETD Consumables Market - 2019-2026
Drugs Trace Detection & Other Technologies Market - 2019-2026
VERTICAL MARKETS
Global Explosives Trace Detection Vertical Markets
Air, Sea & Land Transportation Security Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026
Secured Facilities Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026
Defense Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026
1st Responders Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026
Other Vertical Explosives Trace Detection Markets - 2019-2026
REGIONAL MARKETS
Regional Explosives Trace Detection Markets
North America Explosives Trace Detection Market
Latin America Explosives Trace Detection Market
Europe Explosives Trace Detection Market
Middle East & Africa Explosives Trace Detection Market
Asia Pacific Explosives Trace Detection Market
Volume 2: NATIONAL MARKETS
Global Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market by Country
U.S. Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Canada Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Mexico Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Brazil Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Rest of Latin America Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
UK Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
France Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026.
Scandinavian Countries Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Germany Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Italy Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Rest of Europe Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Turkey Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Saudi Arabia Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
GCC Countries* Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Rest of MEA Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
India Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
China Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
South Korea Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Japan Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Rest of Asia Pacific Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026
Volume 3: VENDORS
Key Vendors
American Innovations
Auto Clear
Astrotech Corporation
Biosensor Applications Sweden AB
Bruker Corporation
Chemring Group
DetectaChem LLC
Electronics Sensor Technology
FLIR Systems
Hitachi
Inward Detection
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Mistral Security Inc
MS Technologies Inc.
Nuctech Co. Ltd.
OSI Systems
Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
Red X Defense
Rs Dynamics
Scanna MSC Ltd.
Sibel Ltd
Smiths Detection Inc.
Syagen Technology
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Westminster International Ltd.
