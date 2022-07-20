Explosives maker Incitec Pivot's CEO says no signs of U.S. recession

The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - There are no signs of a recession in the United States right now, the head of major explosives producer Incitec Pivot said at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Incitec CEO Jeanne Johns said demand from the company’s mining and quarrying customers in the United States is “massive”.

"We’re still seeing demand very very strong in the U.S. and Australia,” she said at a business forum.

