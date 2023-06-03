'Explosive and unexpected growth', fire near Sambaa K'e nearing community

This satellite image of short wave infrared measurements shows the fire near Sambaa K'e as of May 31. (Sentinel-2/The European Space Agency - image credit)

The wildfire near Sambaa K'e N.W.T. has grown considerably overnight and appears to be within 17 kilometres from the community, according to N.W.T. Fire.

Mike Westwick, an information officer with N.W.T. Fire, said extreme smoke and visibility issues have meant the crew hasn't been able to fly to assess the fire. The crew has used satellite detection to measure its growth, which he called "explosive" and "unexpected".

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Westwick noted that while satellite detection is not perfect, risk to the community has risen.

"What is clear is that we are facing a serious situation," he said, adding crews will verify the extent of the fire's growth when it's safe to do so.

He said that conditions continue to be hot and dry with high winds from the south pushing the fire north and northwest towards the community.

Westwick said that there may be some rain overnight, but it is expected to bring only minor relief.

"This is a huge fire with a lot of dry, continuous forest, which has not had natural fire in a long time," he said.

Westwick said that crews are still preparing to conduct controlled burns — intentionally set fire designed to burn vegetation and debris in order to discourage fire growth toward the community — but that they're waiting for the right opportunity to do so.

Residents of Sambaa K'e were evacuated to Fort Simpson Wednesday. Westwick said the team will continue doing everything possible to protect the community.

Out-of-territory support

In a joint statement Friday, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane and Shane Thompson, minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, spoke to out-of-territory support for the early wildfire season — one that has already forced residents of three N.W.T. communities out of their homes.

The federal government has committed to matching donations to the United Way NWT and the Yukon and Nunavut governments announced last month that they would each be contributing $25,000 to the agency's support effort.

"Our government truly appreciates our neighbour's efforts to support us during such a challenging time – a reality that, unfortunately, other provinces and territories are also experiencing," the politicians said in the joint statement.