Explosive Seahawk stars among fantasy saviors in Week 9

Week 9’s early action left a lot to be desired on the fantasy front. The Jets fell to the Dolphins, for God’s sake.

But things definitely picked up by the time the afternoon games were on, and the scales of fantasy matchups were definitely tipped in one direction or the other because of it.

So we reached out to the fantasy community to ask the question: Which players sunk or saved your fantasy matchup in Week 9?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, after this guy threw a whopping FIVE touchdowns, you can imagine how people felt about him:

Russell Wilson’s day — 378 pass yards, 5 TDs, 21 rush yards, 2PT — not only helped his fantasy managers, but it helped those of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who both had monster outings as well (now imagine having a stack like that on your roster like this gamer):

But as usual with fantasy, it’s not all positive. Some star players ended up inadvertently delivering a fantasy nightmare. Such is the case of Adam Thielen, who re-injured his hamstring, which in turn led to this:

Adam thielen. Waving bye-bye 👋

To my undefeated season. pic.twitter.com/OB9ZtvG63Q — DawgPoundHound (@DawgPoundHound) November 4, 2019

Story continues

Sometimes frustrations with players can boil over throughout the season, resulting in banishment to the waiver wire. But it hurts even more when those players (seemingly in inevitable fashion) go off. So imagine dropping Ronald Jones and Mike Williams after they’ve sunk your matchups time and time again, only for them to have performances that could have saved you in Week 9:

the players that i dropped. I drop mike williams AND ronald jones and they both had great games ofc — Tommy Welte (@tommy_welte) November 4, 2019

This is just ... bad ... but needs to be highlighted:

Literally everyone on the other team pic.twitter.com/l5Qk6kRLbX — Ando Calrissian (@aberlind) November 4, 2019

Gardner Minshew has been one of the more surprising, feel-good stories of the 2019 season, providing quality quarterback play in both fantasy and reality. Unfortunately, Week 9 wasn’t one of those weeks — and for this fantasy gamer, it’s the nightmare that keeps nightmaring:

I highlighted the only two times this season I streamed Minshew ... pic.twitter.com/mV2FGEn6RJ — pmaz (@pmaz_) November 4, 2019

But let’s end things on a positive note, shall we? And what could be more positive than the gift who keeps on giving (who rushed for over 120 yards and scored three touchdowns):

Which Week 9 players made or broke your week? Let us know in the comments and hit us up @YahooFantasy !