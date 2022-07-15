The explosive saga of Michael Flatley’s ‘missing’ action film, Blackbird

Alexander Larman
·9 min read
The explosive poster for Michael Flatley's Blackbird
The explosive poster for Michael Flatley's Blackbird

Forget your Avatar: Way of Waters and Bullet Trains. There is no more anticipated film being released in 2022 than an Irish independent crime thriller named Blackbird, which is due to reach cinemas on September 2. For years, every rumour of its imminent arrival has been greeted with breathless excitement. Vast sections of social media fizz with fervent speculation about what, exactly, we can expect when Blackbird flies onto our screens.

There is giddy eagerness about Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley’s debut feature, in which he not only stars but also writes, directs and produces. But not a frame has been seen of the secretive-looking project, which was completed in 2018 but has been kept away from the increasingly desperate public. Until now, that is.

The trailer for Blackbird has lived up to every expectation that aficionados of deeply bizarre vanity projects could have. Unsurprisingly, it immediately trended on Twitter upon its release. Flatley appears to have summoned up every conceivable cliché for his directorial debut, in which he has cast himself as Victor Blackley, a once-deadly contract killer known as, surprisingly enough, Blackbird who has – as is always the way of these things – turned his back on violence.

As moody music begins, and Blackley is asked by a priest "Is today the day you wish to confess your sins?", he grimly replies: "Not today. My sins are my own." Leaving aside this apparent non sequitur – who else’s sins would they be confessing to? – the 90-second preview – from Dancelord Pictures, no less – offers a rapidly-cut together montage of exotic locations, Eric Roberts as a snarling crime lord, beautiful women for Flatley to embrace and, naturally, the line "We must get Victor involved. No-one can do what he does." The trailer concludes with a tuxedoed Blackley covered in blood and announcing "Bless me father, for I have sinned, and am about to sin again". The Blackbird has clearly sung again.

The film is unlikely to trouble the Bafta nomination committee. The question at hand now is not whether it will be any good, but how bad it is going to be. Based on the first footage, Flatley seems to be vying with himself to see whether he is a less accomplished director, writer or leading man. Certainly, those waiting to see Blackbird are not expecting the film to have any of the conventional strengths of cinema. That has not stopped at least one eager viewer announcing that he will be sat in the centre of the front row for the first screening of the film in Dublin, which he is regarding as little less than his own personal Cannes festival.

It is entirely possible that the distributors may have a smash hit on their hands, although they may be better off selling it as an inadvertent Producers-esque comedy than the gritty thriller Flatley apparently believes he has created. But it’s a wonder that it is appearing in cinemas at all, after a long, bizarre and often secretive gestation period that has led many to question whether the film really existed at all.

After making what has been estimated to be a £200 million-odd fortune from his  enduringly popular show Lord of the Dance, Flatley finally laid down his dancing shoes at the age of 58, after a Caesar’s Palace residency, and decided to transfer his talents to cinema. He did not want his debut film to be anything to do with Lord of the Dance, and so decided that he would instead tailor his picture to a rather different viewer: his mother.

As he said in a 2018 interview with China Daily, "My mother used to say 'why don't they make films any more like they did in the good old days?' She loved classic old films with people like Cary Grant and Humphrey Bogart, and so do I, and in fact so does everyone I speak to, but nobody seems to make those films any more. I was supposed to make a dance film, but my mother said 'will you just go and make an old-style Hollywood film?"

Michael Flatley performing Lord of the Dance at the London Coliseum in 1996 - Paul Armiger
Michael Flatley performing Lord of the Dance at the London Coliseum in 1996 - Paul Armiger

Mrs Flatley sadly died before she was able to see her son’s old-style Hollywood film, but her death spurred him on. As he said, "I thought 'right, now it's time to get serious and do this.' After deciding against shooting Blackbird in black and white – "it's that kind of film, [but]we only chose colour because the scenery of the locations in Barbados and Ireland is so stunning, it would have been a waste" – Flatley self-financed the film, on the grounds that "It would have just taken too long to raise the money, and I didn't know what I'd be doing next year." Nonetheless, he was clear that "I didn't finance it because I wanted to make a vanity project…we've since had several offers already for people to come in and take the film, which is really good. So it won't be on my dime at the end of the day."

Perhaps because of this, the film was dogged by rumours both of cost-cutting – when the best-known actors apart from Flatley are Roberts and the Irish actor Patrick Bergin, still remembered for his villainous role in Sleeping with the Enemy, you cannot describe the ensemble as a star-studded one – and of sexism. The original marketing attracted criticism for juxtaposing middle-aged male actors with younger women in bikinis on the poster, in what seemed like a tone-deaf throwback to the casual misogyny that this genre of film demonstrated in the Eighties.

Flatley dealt with both accusations robustly. He said of the film’s apparent cheapness that "the reason I did it this way was because, in my shows over all these years, I'm used to directing it, producing it, starring in it and sweeping up the place… that's kind of what I did on this film…I was my own cheapest labour to do as much of it as I could". As for the poster: "I had nothing to do with that….as soon as we realised the mistake for the young lady Nicole Evans we immediately put her name on the poster. It could actually be argued that she's the real star of the movie, in my opinion."

'If it has a Bond feel, I should be lucky': Michael Flatley in Blackbird
'If it has a Bond feel, I should be lucky': Michael Flatley in Blackbird

Controversy aside, Flatley professed himself deeply proud of the finished product at the time of its completion: "I prefer to think of it being timeless, rather than old fashioned, but it's romantic, with no bad language, sex or explicit violence -  people like those sort of films, and feel they've missed out on seeing them, so there's a big audience for it. People over 50 in particular can watch it and feel at home with it, but we've shown it to all kinds of audiences, and they all love it."

Unfortunately, the evidence of "all kinds of audiences" having seen the film is anecdotally extremely limited. It premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in London in September 2018, which Flatley described on social media as ‘a really wonderful night’. But since then it has been even more secretive than the Blackley character.

An initially mooted 2019 release date never took place, and even Flatley – who promoted the film excitedly on his Instagram feed – became very quiet about its status, especially after an apparently unsuccessful attempt to court the China Film Group to release the film in the Middle Kingdom. The first public screening for Blackbird took place on July 2021 in Monaco at the prestigious-sounding Monaco Streaming Film Festival; although Flatley won the much-coveted Best Actor award at the festival, with its director Tony Davis praising his performance as "subtle yet powerful, with great screen presence", there were no press or social media reviews of the film, or indeed Flatley’s now award-winning appearance in it.

This will, presumably, change in the next two months. The film’s distributor, an independent Irish organisation called Wildcard, have been coy about their plans to release the film internationally, but it seems as if there will be enormous interest in Blackbird’s flight in early September – which is just as well, as it transpired earlier in the year that the film’s production company, Blackbird Film Productions, is nearly £3 million in debt, including personal loans of hundreds of thousands of pounds that Flatley himself has put into it.

An updated poster for Blackbird
An updated poster for Blackbird

Only the most optimistic of moguls could hope that the film stands any chance of breaking even, let alone making a profit. But, leaving aside the issues of the film’s quality, one would be a fool to bet against the Lord of the Dance himself, who made a fortune through grit, industry and an awful lot of Irish dancing, rather than mere jiggery-pokery.

Should Blackbird be an unlikely hit, we can expect a sequel, too, which Flatley has already suggested will "surprise people". But before then, he’s expressed his delight that the film is finally being released. ‘We’ve all put a lot into this project, and for me it’s very personal. This was a new endeavour for me professionally and something I’ve always wanted to do.’ But he has played down comparisons between Blackley and that most famous superspy, James Bond, which suggests that Flatley does not believe he is in the running for the role post-Daniel Craig. "I couldn’t possibly compete with Daniel. Or Pierce Brosnan. That wasn’t even on my mind. If it has a Bond feel, I should be lucky. No, I think this is a completely different movie."

Finally, in a rare – perhaps unique – moment of self-doubt, Flatley suggested that "I love watching Bond films but that’s not something I aspire to. I wouldn’t be able to do that at all." This may be true. But it’s unlikely that No Time To Die – or perhaps any of the 007 series – will have shaken and stirred audiences quite as much as Blackbird is likely to when, finally, it spreads its wings and soars into cinemas in September. We are in for a treat; the only question at hand is what kind of one it will be. But Blackley, at last, is back.

