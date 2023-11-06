‘Explosive’ New Royal Family Book Includes ‘Bombshell After Bombshell’ (Report)

Omid Scobie, the author behind the 2020 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography “Finding Freedom,” is set to release a second book about the royal family. The blurb for “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” describes the book as “explosive” and “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy.”

The Mail on Sunday published a report claiming a “publishing source in America” said, “The word is this is going to have bombshell after bombshell.” The book will also be serialized in a currently unnamed American magazine.

The full description reads, “‘Endgame,’ the explosive book from longtime royal journalist Omid Scobie and author of the international blockbuster ‘Finding Freedom,’ is a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy — an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.”

“Queen Elizabeth II’s death ruptured the already-fractured foundations of the House of Windsor — and dismantled the protective shield around it. With an institution long plagued by antiquated ideas around race, class and money, the monarchy and those who prop it up are now exposed and at odds with a rapidly modernizing world.”

“Relying on his vast experience as a royal reporter and over a decade of conversations and interviews with current and former Palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even the family members themselves, Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil to show what the monarchy must change in order to survive. This is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?” the description concludes.

The question is a compelling one. In June, Scobie explained that he spent a year working on “Endgame” due to the “need for thorough, spin-free, and well-rounded insight and reporting” about a family whose relevancy to its subjects has been questioned time and time again.

Story continues

The author also promised the book will look at what the royal family should be proud of and what it should be ashamed of. As Scobie put it, “Just like this country’s politicians, the royals are not, and should not be, above reproach – no

matter how desperately certain press secretaries may want you to think so.”

The Mail on Sunday also claimed the outlet spoke to an unnamed source who said the palace might be worried about the contents of “Endgame.” As they wrote, “I’ve been told this is bad, very bad. It is unlikely that Royal aides will comment, but if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted.”

In their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told the iconic former daytime TV host that a family member wondered aloud what color skin their baby would have after they shared news of their first pregnancy.

Scobie’s book is already being well-received. As he shared on Twitter, Time lists the book on its “best new books to read in November.”

#ENDGAME is in great company on @TIME’s “best new books to read in November” list.



What books are you all reading right now?https://t.co/yRKgYmxHSu — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 31, 2023

“Endgame” will be released on Nov. 28.

The post ‘Explosive’ New Royal Family Book Includes ‘Bombshell After Bombshell’ (Report) appeared first on TheWrap.