Explosive Maple Leafs still prioritizing the process

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been able to outscore their issues through two games this season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)

It took just two games for the 2017-18 Toronto Maple Leafs to momentarily fall under the dizzying spell of their own talent.

Bashing Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers over the head with five goals in the first 17 minutes in Saturday’s home opener (and the last while it be named Air Canada Centre), the Maple Leafs appeared to let off the gas like they had on numerous occasions during their resurgence last season, and wouldn’t re-locate the pedal until forced to start over at 5-5.

Fortunately for the home team, they were able to exit the fog out of the intermission – which meant getting back to being Alex Ovechkin-hot – and answered their second-period letdown with a three-goal third aided by the first failed offside challenge under the new rules committed by Rangers coach Alain Vigneault.

[Follow Yahoo Canada Sports on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter]

Scoring on the ensuing power play, the Maple Leafs took it 8-5 and avoided having to chew on a loss while examining why it was they momentarily lost their way, again, and having to answer questions about why this club struggles to hold a lead, again.

Coming into the season, the talk in Toronto about the Leafs competing for a Stanley Cup may have been a bit hopeful, but not wildly premature. And even those reluctant to elevate the Leafs into the NHL’s top tier wouldn’t totally scoff at the idea of the team being one piece away from being a formidable challenger.

But that piece – believed to be the No. 1 defender that knocks the remaining blue-liners down a rung and into the proper placeholder – isn’t that snap-of-the-fingers fix. On Saturday, he wouldn’t have kept Mitch Marner’s stick off Chris Kreider’s torso, or reeled in Jake Gardiner, or been there to intercept the normally offensively-inept Marc Staal as he crept off the point and buried a redirection from the slot. (OK – maybe the third one.)