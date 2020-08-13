'Explosive' Lake Fire in Southern California burns 10,000 acres in just hours, forces evacuations in Los Angeles County

A fast-moving Southern California wildfire forced evacuation orders for about 100 homes and other buildings in northern Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

The blaze, dubbed the Lake Fire, had grown to about 10,000 acres as of 8 p.m. PDT near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, about 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles. No injuries had been reported.

The fire broke out around 3:40 p.m. and spread throughout the unincorporated area of the county, according to fire officials. The entire Lake Hughes area was ordered to evacuate by Wednesday night.

The fire was feeding on chaparral and other brush, some of which hadn't burned since 1968, but the flames were moving into heavier forest on top of ridges, county Fire Chief Eric Garcia said.

“It’s pretty explosive fire behavior,” he said.

A brush fire, dubbed the Lake Fire, erupted in Lake Hughes, an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County north of Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon. Plumes from the blaze could be seen throughout Ventura County. More

Plumes of smoke could be seen from dozens of miles away as the fire burned in steep terrain with difficult access for firefighters.

About 500 firefighters and 15 helicopters and air tankers were battling the blaze and more firefighters were arriving, Garcia said.

Fire crews and possibly some aircraft will battle the blaze overnight, fire officials said.

The area was expected to see temperatures in the mid-90s or higher through the weekend, with low humidity, but winds remained light.

A wildfire that started between Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge also prompted evacuations on Wednesday. The Oregon Department of Forestry said the blaze had grown to 200 acres as of 8:15 p.m. after starting while crews were mopping up another fire in the same area.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Lake Fire in California burns 10,000 acres in Angeles National Forest