Explosive G League coaching rant against refs leads to two-game suspension

Sporting News

Move over Mark Cuban. There's a new clubhouse leader for the best ref-aimed rant of 2020.

G League coach Chase Buford, who heads the Wisconsin Herd, was suspended two games without pay for a Sunday blowup in which he called a ref a "f—ing clown" and referred to officials as cheats following a 126-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

Buford's squad allowed 48 points in the fourth quarter of the defeat.

"That was as unprofessional of an officiating performance (as I've seen)," Buford said. "I hope you tweet that out and tag the league."

In a statement later Sunday night, Buford apologized, saying he was "deeply embarrassed" by the outburst and still learning the ropes as a first-year head coach.

The G League's punishment was handed down Monday afternoon. In a statement, the league said it decided to reprimand Buford for a "direct and extended public attack on the integrity and credibility of the game officials."

