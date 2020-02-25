Explosive G League coaching rant against refs leads to two-game suspension

Move over Mark Cuban. There's a new clubhouse leader for the best ref-aimed rant of 2020.

G League coach Chase Buford, who heads the Wisconsin Herd, was suspended two games without pay for a Sunday blowup in which he called a ref a "f—ing clown" and referred to officials as cheats following a 126-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

Buford's squad allowed 48 points in the fourth quarter of the defeat.

"That was as unprofessional of an officiating performance (as I've seen)," Buford said. "I hope you tweet that out and tag the league."

Early candidate for coaching rant of the year! Wisconsin Herd Head Coach Chase Buford after his team saw a 21-point lead disappear in the 4th quarter vs. Grand Rapids. And because he asked: @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/cw5t1lMSKI — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) February 24, 2020

In a statement later Sunday night, Buford apologized, saying he was "deeply embarrassed" by the outburst and still learning the ropes as a first-year head coach.

The G League's punishment was handed down Monday afternoon. In a statement, the league said it decided to reprimand Buford for a "direct and extended public attack on the integrity and credibility of the game officials."