Explosive death of first ever stars will be caught on James Webb telescope ‘in the next year’

The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope was released earlier this month, showing what is believed to be the 'deepest' picture of the cosmos to date - Nasa

The Universe’s first ever stars will be caught on camera going supernova by the James Webb telescope “in the next year”, a leading astronomer believes.

President Joe Biden released the first picture from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on July 11 and since then there has been a deluge of data and images from the $10 billion piece of equipment.

Infrared instruments onboard the world’s marquee observatory are peering further back into space than ever before and are trying to shed light on the “dark ages” of the universe which span the first few hundred million years after the big bang.

Already, a team of experts from Harvard has published an image of a galaxy which it claims existed just 300 million years after the universe’s inception, dating back 13.5 billion years.

But Prof Chris Conselice, a professor of extragalactic astronomy at the University of Manchester, believes Webb will be able to go much further. His team is working on Webb and has published two papers already, with another due out on Monday.

'We're finding more galaxies than we would have anticipated already'

“This is preliminary stuff, but we're finding more galaxies than we would have anticipated already,” he told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview after he gave a talk at the Bluedot festival at Jodrell Bank Observatory.

“I suspect that we'll find some of the very first stars and galaxies ever. We haven't found them yet, but I think that we will, probably in the next year.”

Prof Conselice said he thinks stars as ancient as 13.75 billion years old (50 million years post-big bang) could be imaged thanks to the power of Webb.

“If that galaxy shown to be 300 million years old is true then big galaxies had already formed,” he said.

“Stars had to form way before that. So I'm guessing [the first stars may have emerged] between 50 to 100 million years after the big bang. That would be my guess.

“That's quite a ways back so hopefully we can see this.”

In the very infancy of the universe, there is a certain criteria that must be met before stars can form. First, the scattered gas from the big bang must cool down to a star-forming temperature and secondly, the chaotic gaseous debris needs to aggregate and become denser.

Both of these processes take time, but exactly how long remains a mystery. It is one Prof Conselice hopes Webb can also help shed some light on.

First stars would be 'huge, short-lived stellar beasts'

He says the first stars to ever exist would be huge, short-lived stellar beasts that burnt hot and bright for a short period of time before exploding violently in a supernova.

“These big high mass stars, which is what the theory suggests, should blow up in a massive supernova,” he said.

“So, we should be able to see the explosion of stars happening in the early universe. So that's something that people including our team is looking for. That'll be spectacular, and I think we'll find it actually.”

Prof Conselice has been working on James Webb for around 20 years since his days as a student at CalTech and now leads a project looking at the earliest galaxies to ever form.

His team has a year of exclusivity on this avenue of JWST research which he hopes will reduce, and potentially eradicate, the current “dark ages” which lie beyond the scope of Hubble, the long-serving telescope which has been usurped as the world’s most powerful telescope by Webb.

“There's still a lot of things we don't know about galaxies, even from the halfway point of the universe backwards,” he said.

“Hubble is filled in some of it, but there's a lot there that we still need to understand.”