Explosions rock Kyiv as Russia fires more than 120 missiles at Ukraine in latest barrage of strikes

President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the Verkhovna Rada parliament to deliver his annual speech in Kyiv on Wednesday (UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER)

Air raid sirens rang across Ukraine as Russia unleashed more than 120 missiles on Thursday morning, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser, with blasts heard in several cities including the capital Kyiv.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to a Reuters correspondent and local media reports.

Power cuts were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, aimed at minimising potential damage to the energy infrastructure.

“A massive air raid. More than 100 missiles in several waves,” presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook, and the head of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region also reported Russian missiles in the air.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia had launched over 120 missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned there could be power outages in the capital and asked people to stockpile water and charge their electronic devices.

The blitz came hard on the heels of the Kremlin’s rejection of a Ukrainian peace plan, insisting that Kyiv accept Russia’s annexation of four regions.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, but Ukraine says its daily bombardment is destroying cities, towns, and the country’s infrastructrure from power to medical.

Hospital employees carry equipment in front of a maternity unit damaged after a Russian shelling in Kherson (AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital in the city of Kherson, although no-one was hurt, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff. Staff and patients were moved to a shelter, Tymoshenko said in a post on Telegram.

“It was frightening ... the explosions began abruptly, the window handle started to tear off ... oh, my hands are still shaking,” Olha Prysidko, a new mother, said. “When we came to the basement, the shelling wasn’t over. Not for a minute.”

Ukraine’s recently liberated southern city of Kherson has remained under constant bombardment from Russian forces which had retreated to the east bank of the river when the city was retaken in a major victory for Ukraine last month.

Mr Zelensky, in a video address, urged Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.

“We have not lost our humanity, although we have endured terrible months,” he said. “And we will not lose it, although there is a difficult year ahead.”

Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade during the funeral ceremony for Volodymyr Yezhov killed in a battlefield with Russian forces, at St Volodymyr Cathedral in Kyiv on Tuesday (AP)

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Kyiv and its Western allies have denounced Russia’s actions as an imperialist-style land grab. Russian President Vladimir Putin calls it a “special military operation” to demilitarise its neighbour.

Sweeping sanctions have been imposed on Russia for the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes, left cities in ruins and shaken the global economy, driving up energy and food prices.

Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines collapsed to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the Ukraine conflict and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations show.

There is still no prospect of talks to end the war.

Mr Zelensky is vigorously pushing a 10-point peace plan that envisages Russia respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and pulling out all its troops.

But Moscow dismissed it on Wednesday, reiterating Kyiv must accept Russia’s annexation of the four regions - Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

There can be no peace plan “that does not take into account today’s realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Mr Zelensky told parliament to remain united and praised Ukrainians for helping the West “find itself again”.

“Our national colours are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the whole world,” he said in an annual speech held behind closed doors.

On the battlefront, Russia shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Wednesday. The Kherson region, at the mouth of the Dnipro, serves as a gateway to Russian-annexed Crimea.

Heavy fighting persisted around the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, in the eastern province of Donetsk, and to its north, around the cities of Svatove and Kreminna in Luhansk, where Ukrainian forces are trying to break Russian defensive lines.