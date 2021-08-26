Explosions Outside Afghanistan Airport Include U.S. and Civilian Casualties, Pentagon Says

Kabul airport explosion

Wali Sabawoon/AP/Shutterstock Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

There were two explosions around the airport in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, amid the ongoing evacuation effort, resulting in American and civilian casualties, a Pentagon official said.

The number of dead or wounded had not yet been confirmed.

But the Associated Press reported, citing Russia's Foreign Ministry, that 13 people were killed and 15 were wounded in what were described as suicide bombings.

John Kirby, the Department of Defense's spokesman, said on Twitter that there had been an explosion at the Abbey Gate, one of the entry points to Kabul's airport, and "at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate."

Kirby described the first explosion as "the result of a complex attack" and there were "a number" of casualties.

"We will continue to update," he said.

A man at the scene told the AP there was an explosion in a crowd of people outside the airport. Throngs of refugees have gathered there since the fall of the country's government in mid-August, awaiting evacuation.

On Wednesday the U.S. Embassy told Americans to stay away from the airport unless instructed otherwise, citing a security threat, as European officials warned of intelligence of a possible suicide bombing.

The Taliban, who recently took control of Afghanistan, has been working with U.S. and coalition forces amid the evacuation.

There had been increasing fears of an attack by a branch of the Islamic State also known as ISIS-K, referring to Khorasan, the historical geographic term the militants gave themselves.

This Islamic State affiliate is an enemy of both the Taliban and the U.S.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.