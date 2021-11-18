Explosion at Vancouver Island military base leaves several people injured: spokesperson

Emergency crews respond to an explosion at CFB Comox, also known as 19 Wing, on northeast Vancouver Island on Nov. 18. (Dean Stoltz/CHEK News - image credit)

An explosion at Canadian Forces Base Comox has injured several people, according to a base spokesperson.

The "significant" blast happened around 9 a.m. PT in an unused barracks building, according to acting public affairs officer Capt. Brad Little.

Fire and rescue crews at the base responded within minutes, said Little.

"We know that we have several people injured, some taken to hospital," he said.

No exact numbers were immediately available, and the cause of the explosion is unknown at present.

Little said he was in his office across the street when the explosion happened and it was strong enough cave in part of the office building's ceiling.

He said the blast occurred some distance from where the base's aircraft are situated and there was no damage to aircraft or air field facilities.

CFB Comox's airfield is also used by civilian aircraft.