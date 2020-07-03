Explosion at Turkish Fireworks Factory Kills 4, at Least 97 Hospitalized

A major blast went off at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey on Friday, killing four people and injuring at least 97 others, officials reported.

The remote factory outside of Hendek, in Sakarya province, had 186 people working at the time, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters, per the Associated Press.

The explosion sent 97 workers to the hospital, 16 of whom were later discharged with one remaining in critical condition, Koca added.

A large plume of smoke was seen coming from the factory after the blast, with sparks from fireworks going off at the base.

According to Koca, who visited the factory with two other ministers, 85 ambulances, two air ambulances and 11 rescue teams responded to the eruption.

The fire took several hours to put out, as continuing explosions made it difficult to tame, officials added. Two helicopters and a plane were also dispatched to put out the blaze.

Families were also seen rushing to the factory to find their loved ones, the APreported.

The cause of the factory explosion is still under investigation.