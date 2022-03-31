Explosion or gunshot heard in El Dorado County puts two schools on lockdown, sheriff says

An El Dorado County high school and elementary school were locked down Thursday afternoon following the sound of an explosion or gunfire in the area, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities received a report of an explosion or loud gunshot being heard near Union Mine High School in the town of El Dorado shortly after 2 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post around 2:45 p.m.

The high school was put on lockdown, and the Sheriff’s Office “has significant resources at the school and in the area attempting to locate the source of the reported sounds,” the post said.

Deputies have not received any reports of injuries or located anyone who is injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Charles F. Brown Elementary School, a few blocks from Union Mine, was also placed on lockdown.

Deputies asked people to avoid the area.