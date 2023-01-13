Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported

·1 min read

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — An explosion occurred Friday in a gas pipeline in central Lithuania, officials said. Baltic media reported that it caused no injuries but sent flames up to 50 meters (164 feet) high and forced the protective evacuation of a nearby village.

The operator of Lithuania’s natural gas transmission system, AB Amber Grid, said there are two parallel pipelines, and “initial data indicate that the explosion occurred in one of them. The other pipeline was not damaged”

The gas supply through the damaged pipeline in the Pasvalys area was immediately interrupted.

“We immediately started to investigate the circumstances of the incident and ensure gas supply to consumers,” Nemunas Biknius, Amber Grid CEO said in a statement.

He said the government had been informed.

Lithuanian broadcaster LRT said the village of Valakeliai, with about 250 inhabitants, was being evacuated as a precaution.

According to the Baltic News Service, the pipeline carries natural gas from Klaipeda in Lithuania to Latvia. Klaipeda sits on the Baltic Sea and is the only major seaport in Lithuania.

Raimonds Cudars, the energy minister in neighboring Latvia, said the explosion in Lithuania so far has not caused problems with natural gas supplies in Latvia.

BNS said Cudars had been informed that the reason for the explosion was a technical accident.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and flames lit up the dark Lithuanian sky and were visible several kilometers (miles) away as the gas remaining in the pipe continued to burn Friday evening.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Explainer-Washington creeps toward a debt catastrophe, again

    An expected showdown between President Joe Biden's Democrats and a newly minted Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives over the debt ceiling is threatening to push Washington to the brink of a debt crisis. Washington regularly sets a limit on federal borrowing. As soon as this week, the government could get so close to the debt ceiling that the Treasury Department might have to suspend investments in some federal pension funds to keep borrowing, according to experts at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

  • UPDATE 1-Alcoa reverts to gas for fuelling alumina refineries in Western Australia

    Alcoa Corp said on Thursday it reverted to using gas to fuel boilers at its partially owned Kwinana and Pinjarra alumina refineries in Western Australia, a week after the aluminium producer had resorted to using diesel due to gas shortage. Gas supply shortage in Western Australia has forced Alcoa to flag a 30% cut in its production from its Kwinana refinery, which it jointly owns with Alumina Ltd. "Kwinana refinery continues to operate with one production unit offline and reduced process flows," Alcoa said.

  • Need to return an Amazon purchase? The ecommerce giant has doubled its return options.

    To return a package to Amazon, you can drop it off at Kohl's, ship it yourself, or schedule a UPS pick-up, among other options.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery weighs sale of music library amid restructuring efforts

    As it continues efforts to restructure its business and raise cash, Warner Bros. Discovery is exploring a possible sale of its music library, which could command a price tag of up to $1 billion.

  • Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand

    DETROIT (AP) — With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest. The company dropped prices nearly 20% in the United States on some versions of the Model Y SUV, its top seller. That cut will make more versions of the Model Y eligible for a $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit that will be available throug

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as banks report earnings; Tesla sinks

    U.S. stocks fell in early-morning trading amid key earnings reports from financial heavyweights.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin's old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined “3," raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart. The gesture by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II might have been the most poignant moment, but it was far from the only shout-out to the Bills safety on an NFL Sunday filled with love for a stricken player whose impact

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Jets' Woody Johnson would 'absolutely' spend for a vet QB

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Woody Johnson has watched the New York Jets miss the postseason for the past 12 years and feels the same way as the fans. He's frustrated. And wants that brutal, embarrassing run to end. Johnson, the Jets' owner since 2000, isn't issuing a playoff mandate for next season. He never has. But after what he called “a roller-coaster” season during which the Jets went 7-10 and ended with a six-game losing streak, he made it clear it's time for coach Robert Saleh and general m