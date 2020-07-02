Explosion at Astron Energy's South African refinery kills at least two: source

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - An explosion on Thursday at Astron Energy's South African refinery in Cape Town has killed at least two people and injured several others, a source who works at the 100,000 barrel per day plant told Reuters.

"There are two people dead that I know of and many injured," said the person, who was not authorized to speak to the media.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls, and the fire brigade referred all queries to Astron Energy.

The plant, which was busy starting up after undergoing extended maintenance, was shut down after a fire broke out early on Thursday.





(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alexander Winning)