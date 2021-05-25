Explorium Named a Cool Vendor By Gartner

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explorium , the External Data platform that automatically discovers thousands of relevant data signals and uses them to improve analytics and machine learning, today announced it has been included in the list of Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies1 by Gartner.



The report states, “Obtaining quality training data for AI tasks is cumbersome and, at times, not even an option because the data is scarce, partial, incomplete, difficult to collect or unavailable for a specific business problem. However, vendors are now working to enrich models with external data that can add to more contextual awareness in AI projects.“

Indeed, obtaining relevant external data comes with its challenges and is resource-intensive. Moreover, integration of internal data with external data and use within analytical processes can be complicated. Explorium’s platform addresses these challenges and enables organizations to find the relevant data to fuel their predictive models.

“We consider our inclusion in the Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies report confirmation of our mission to enable customers to unlock the power of external data to improve business outcomes,” said Ajay Khanna, CMO at Explorium. “Our external data platform makes it simpler for organizations to auto-discover thousands of external data signals and use them for their analytics and machine learning initiatives.”

1 Gartner, “AI Core Technologies,” Farhan Choudhary, Erick Brethenoux, Svetlana Sicular, Chirag Dekate, Soyeb Barot, Sumit Agarwal, Julian Sun. May 11, 2021.

About Explorium

Explorium provides the first External Data Platform to improve Analytics and Machine Learning. Explorium enables organizations to automatically discover and use thousands of relevant data signals to improve predictions and ML model performance. Explorium External Data Platform empowers data scientists and analysts to acquire and integrate third-party data efficiently, cost-effectively and in compliance with regulations. With faster, better insights from their models, organizations across fintech, insurance, consumer goods, retail and e-commerce can increase revenue, streamline operations and reduce risks. Learn more at www.explorium.ai.

