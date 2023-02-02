Exploring the Rapid Growth of Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Next Move Strategy Consulting
·5 min read
Next Move Strategy Consulting
Next Move Strategy Consulting

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market to Reach USD 128.13 billion by 2030 with 28.2% CAGR | Next Move Strategy Consulting

New york, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market size generated USD 14.49 billion in 2021, and is projected to generate USD 128.13 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 28.2% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing market dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/electric-vehicle-charging-market/request-sample

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 1042 pages, accompanied by 868 tables and 838 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they device strategies for next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines the COVID-19 analysis to highlight impact on the global EV charging market share.

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 14.49 Billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 128.13 Billion

CAGR

28.2%

No. of Pages

1042

Tables

868

Figures

838

Segments covered

Charging Type, Charging Voltage Level, Charging Point Type, Charger Type, Application, Charging Infrastructure Type, Installation Type, IoT Connectivity, and Region

Drivers

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles

Rise in government initiatives and financial aid to hasten the installation of EV charging infrastructure

Opportunities

Smart infrastructure and IoT in EV charging stations to manage load

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the EV changing market dynamics based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. Technological advancements in EV charging infrastructure facilities such as wireless charging provided by various manufacturers drive growth of the global EV charging market. However, high initial cost of fast chargers, along with different charging standards in different regions restrains the industry growth.

Lead Analyst for Automotive & Transportation at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated “introduction of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging stations to exchange electrical energy in both directions in EVs while charging is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as various government initiatives to drive adoption of EVs and associated infrastructure and growth in demand for EV fast-charging infrastructure. On the other hand, Europe is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to latest innovations such as CCS adapters in EV charging by prominent world leaders to accelerate current infrastructure.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate presence in the EV charging industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing:  https://www.nextmsc.com/electric-vehicle-charging-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers an extensive analysis of competitive landscape of the global EV charging market. Some of the major market players in the manufacturing of EV chargers are ABB, ChargePoint, Tesla Inc, Shell Recharge Solutions, Star Charge, TELD, Siemens, BYD, EVgo, and Hyundai Motor Company.

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Wireless Charging Market by Technology (Inductive, Resonant, Radio Frequency, and Others) and Industry Vertical (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030

Automotive Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) Road Charging Market by System Type (Automated Vehicle Identification and Automated Vehicle Classification), by Type (Electronic Toll Collection and All-Electronic Toll Collection), by Infrastructure (Urban and Highway), and by Technology (Dedicated Short Range Communication, Radio Frequency Identification, Video Analytics, and Global Positioning System) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022– 2030

Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), and Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top-quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bit of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high-quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicates as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com


Latest Stories

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • ‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says you'll 'regret' retiring early — here are 3 big problems with leaving the workforce in your 50s

    Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.

  • Bulgaria begins work on Serbia gas link, sees operations by year-end

    Bulgaria began construction on Wednesday of a long-delayed natural gas link with neighbouring Serbia that will allow flows of non-Russian gas to Belgrade and boost the security of supplies in southeastern Europe. After Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, European countries have been looking for alternative suppliers and have been pursuing energy cooperation more actively. The 170-kilometre (106 mile) gas pipeline, which will run from the Bulgarian town of Novi Iskar to Nis in Serbia, is expected to be operational by the end of the year, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said.

  • Twitter hit back at a private jet company suing it over an $197,000 unpaid bill, saying it was overcharged for 2 flights that weren't properly authorized

    Twitter "agreed to the price, and then they decided afterwards they didn't want to pay," the CEO of Private Jet Services told Bloomberg.

  • Loblaw is ending its price freeze on No Name products

    "The more-than-three-month price freeze ends January 31 — but we're not done," a Loblaw spokesperson said.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Who Gained and Who Lost From India’s Federal Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government delivered India’s annual budget on Wednesday that laid out a slew of measures to bolster infrastructure for creating more jobs and attract investment ahead of next year’s national election.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to

  • Shell Profits: Why Are They Still So High When We're In An Energy Crisis?

    The energy giant confirmed profits worth £68.1 billion for 2022.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • Gas Price Hikes: Expect ‘Little Good News’ as Costs Increase for Fifth Week

    At the start of 2022, steadily increasing gas prices throughout the U.S. were just beginning, culminating in the highest recorded average price of $5.016 in June 2022. Drivers are hoping it's not...

  • Russian oil output, exports stable despite sanctions - Deputy PM

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that the situation with oil output and exports in the country is stable, despite Western price caps and sanctions. The G7 economies, the European Union and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. Novak did not elaborate on output and exports volumes.

  • 'Party is over': Hapag Lloyd CEO says freight rates to keep declining

    Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany's liner Hapag Lloyd, the world's number five by transport capacity. However, he expects freight rates will not fall below costs, which were being kept high by expensive charter rates, high fuel costs and the need to adjust fleets to running on low carbon fuel. At the same time, Hapag Lloyd expects to receive a series of new ships it ordered in recent years, including some giant 23,600 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shell reports highest profits in 115 years

    Critics call for higher taxes on energy firms as Shell reports a record $39.9bn of profit.

  • Nike and Tiffany & Co. collab on new pair of $400 sneakers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the leaked details of Nike's latest collaboration with Tiffany & Co. to create a new pair of sneakers and accessories, which LeBron James has already been spotted wearing.

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 billion to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.