Exploring potential Gesicki replacements and examining where Dolphins stand at tight end

In our continuing series on every Dolphins player and outside personnel options, some thoughts, metrics and tidbits on where the Dolphins stand at tight end entering free agency and the draft:

▪ The contract: Will be an unrestricted free agent.

▪ The metrics: He’s one of the NFL’s best receiving tight ends, was an asset here and will help his next team. But he was never a great fit for a Mike McDaniel offense that demands effective blocking from the position.

And so it wasn’t surprising that his usage and role in the offense declined considerably; he played 45 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps, compared with 62 and 72 percent the previous two seasons. And he had big drops in receptions (73 to 32), targets (112 to 52) and yards (780 to 362).

The one area that statistically improved: his touchdowns, from two to six (including one in the playoffs).

Per Pro Football Focus, he was asked to pass block 20 times and allowed just one pressure. The Dolphins said there was some improvement in his run blocking in his 84 run blocking chances, but to expect him to be as good as his teammate Durham Smythe in that area was an unrealistic expectation.

PFF rated him the seventh-worst run blocker among 71 tight ends, compared with 13th for Smythe.

PFF rated him 41st of 71 tight ends overall.

This much is clear: Whoever replaces him likely will be asked to pass block more than 20 times.

▪ The future: Gesicki will assuredly find more money and a bigger role elsewhere in free agency. Gesicki handled himself like a total pro and finished second among Dolphins tight ends in career receiving yardage with 2,617, trailing only Randy McMichael’s 3,096.

His 231 receptions rank third all time among Dolphins tight ends, behind McMichael (283) and Bruce Hardy (256).

POTENTIAL REPLACEMENTS

As noted, one free agent who makes some sense is Las Vegas’ Foster Moreau, who had 33 catches for 420 yards in 14 starts last season. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith coached him in Las Vegas in 2019 and 2020.

He’s not a great blocker, but he’s a decent replacement at a position that isn’t going to get a ton of targets in an offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

PFF said of Moreau: “His 7.3 yards after the catch per reception tied for the seventh-highest mark among tight ends on the year. Moreau isn’t going to create much separation or consistently win on contested balls, but can rack up yards after the catch as a physical open-field rumbler and is an OK blocker.”

Other free agent options, presuming Miami doesn’t spend the money on Jacksonville’s Evan Engram (who likely won’t make it to free agency) and Dallas’ Dalton Schultz:

Baltimore’s Josh Oliver (skilled run blocker and decent receiver), Tennessee’s Austin Hooper (41 catches for 444 yards, two starts in 2022), Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan Jr. (53 for 470, three starts), the Bengals’ Hayden Hurst (52 for 414 in 13 starts).

Minnesota’s Irv Smith Jr. (25 for 182 in eight games), the 49ers’ Tyler Kroft (four for 57, four starts), Houston’s Jordan Akins (37 for 495, three starts) and Texans teammate O.J. Howard (10 for 145, 10 starts).

PFF ranks Schultz, Engram, Gesicki, Hurst, Hooper and Moreau as the top six unrestricted free agent tight ends, in that order.

PFF says of Hooper: “His 64.3 percent contested catch rate finished fifth-best among tight ends with at least five contested targets on the season. Despite entering his eighth NFL season, Hooper will be just 28 years old for the first month of the year, younger than the likes of Engram and Hurst. He should be in line for another solid multi-year payday.”

Hurst would be a very good addition, but the Bengals assuredly will try to keep him.

As for who remains under contract in Miami...

DURHAM SMYTHE

▪ The contract: One year remaining. He’s owed $3.2 million nonguaranteed with a $4.2 million cap hit. There would be a $750,000 dead money hit if he’s surprisingly cut this offseason.

▪ The metrics: In an offense that valued his blocking ability, Smythe played 57 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps and started 15 games.

Pro Football Focus rated him 33 of 74 tight ends. More importantly, he was rated the 13th best run-blocking tight end — a quality that should earn him at least another year here.

The bad news: PFF blamed him for four sacks — and 10 pressures — in his 99 snaps as a pass blocker.

His receiving numbers and targets declined from the two previous seasons as a result of the Dolphins targeting their receivers (and new addition Hill) far more than they had under Brian Flores.

Smythe had 15 catches on 20 targets for 129 yards after catching 34 of 41 for 357 in 2021.

▪ The future: With Gesicki assuredly moving on, Smythe figures to survive unless the Dolphins decide to allocate his cap space toward a free agent that they view as an upgrade. He consistently played more than Gesicki during the second half of the season, and he’s valued because of his versatility and reliability.

HUNTER LONG

▪ The contract: Signed through 2024. He will earn $1.1 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2024; none of that money is guaranteed.

▪ The metrics: Long missed a month with an injury and played 93 snaps on offense (up from 90 last year) as the team’s No. 3 tight end and 55 snaps on special teams, up from five last season.

He was used mostly as a blocker; he wasn’t thrown a single pass all season after catching one of three targets (for 8 yards) as a rookie in 2021.

Last season, he was used 62 times as a run blocker and 21 as a pass blocker. He allowed two pressures and no sacks on those 21 pass blocking snaps. As a run-blocker, PFF rated him 63rd of 138 tight ends.

▪ The future: Long, a former third-round pick, likely will get a chance to earn an expanded role next season. He has developed as a blocker but hasn’t had a chance to show the receiving skills that he displayed at Boston College. He discussed his situation with me in this postseason piece.

TANNER CONNER

▪ The contract: Signed through 2024. Will earn $870,000 in 2023 and $985,000 in 2024; none of that money is guaranteed.

▪ The metrics: Conner, who signed as an undrafted free agent last April and moved from receiver (where he played at Idaho State) to tight end, was the biggest surprise on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster.

The Dolphins believe he can be developed into a dangerous receiving threat who can create mismatch problems, but he was thrown only three passes, and dropped two of them, with the other incomplete.

He played 25 offensive snaps (none after playing two against San Francisco on Dec. 4) and 152 snaps on special teams.

▪ The future: Conner said the team told him he’s ahead of where they thought he would be as a developmental prospect who changed positions.

He likely will compete for a job — probably the No. 3 job in training camp. Here’s what he and tight ends coach John Embree said about where he stands.

▪ The contract: Signed through 2023, but his $2.3 million salary is nonguaranteed for 2023, and his $2.6 million cap hit would be eliminated if he’s cut.

▪ The metrics: He played in only one game (one snap on offense, four on special teams) before sustaining a concussion in that New England opener and going on season-ending injured reserve.

▪ The future: Cutting him would be an easy way to save $2.6 million in cap space.

Noteworthy: Adam Shaheen, coming off a torn ACL, will be an unrestricted free agent. The Dolphins did not have a tight end on their practice squad.

