Exploring the Miami Heat’s recent defensive issues: ‘Our defense is better than that’

Just minutes after allowing a season-high 120 points in Monday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made it clear that he expects more.

“Our defense is better than that,” Spoelstra said.

That’s not saying much, considering the Heat posted its worst single-game defensive rating (allowing 130.4 points per 100 possessions) of the season in Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. But Spoelstra’s comment could extend past Monday’s defeat.

Since posting the NBA’s fifth-best defensive rating (allowing 101.3 points per 100 possessions) through the first nine games of the season, the Heat has been just average on that end of the court. Miami entered Wednesday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena with the league’s 15th-best defense (allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions) during the past 12 games.

“I think we all individually have to be better on the ball and take it more personal,” Heat forward Max Strus said.

The Heat has allowed about 1.1 points per possession during this 12-game stretch despite its zone limiting opponents to 0.94 points per possession this season. Nearly all of Miami’s zone possessions have come during this 12-game span, which means its man-to-man scheme is largely responsible for its recent mediocre defensive numbers.

“It’s a change of pace, but it’s also something coach goes to when we feel like we need to avoid foul trouble,” Kyle Lowry said of the Heat’s zone look. “It can kind of mix up the isolations that teams are doing on us. But it’s one of those little things where the zone is effective at times and it has been good for us.”

The Heat’s injury issues have not helped, as Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Lowry have each missed time in recent weeks. When healthy, Miami has the personnel to be an elite defensive team.

“Part of that could be just that we’re getting a ton of reps with guys that we typically don’t,” Heat wing Caleb Martin said. “Sometimes that’s just a little bit of still gaining chemistry throughout the roster. Just miscommunications and things like that. We have to stay locked in.

Story continues

“We just have some stuff to work out. We’ll go through the film and figure it out.”

Adebayo is only interested in solutions, not excuses.

“Find a way. That’s our motto,” Adebayo said. “We get down guys, when it looks slim or looks bad, find a way. That’s our motto. That’s what we live by.”

BOOSTED

The NBA and Players Association issued guidance in early November that recommended players, coaches and referees receive a booster shot if they are at least two months removed from a Johnson and Johnson vaccine or at least six months removed from either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The Heat, which has a fully vaccinated roster, moved forward with booster shots in recent weeks.

Those who are vaccinated but choose not to get a booster could be forced to return to mandatory COVID-19 testing on game days beginning in December, in some cases.

According to a study obtained by ESPN, the NBA is aware of 34 cases of fully vaccinated players or team staff becoming infected with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 through Nov. 19.

Nuggets guards Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Wednesday after both played in Miami on Monday.

PUSH-UPS FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Heat captain Udonis Haslem will be hosting a push-up challenge benefiting his Children’s Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 12 at Anatomy in Coconut Grove. Participants are expected to include Spoelstra, Heat assistant coach Caron Butler, Heat strength and conditioning coach Eric Foran and Heat executive Michael McCullough with a goal of raising $250,000.

Prior to the challenge, each of the participants will collect monetary pledges donated on a per push-up basis.

That group of five, including Haslem, will raise money and do push-ups together aiming to complete 2,000 push-ups in an hour with the goal of each push-up being worth a minimum of $30.

More details are available at pushupchallenge.anatomyfitness.com.

INJURY REPORT

The Heat listed Adebayo (right thumb sprain), Butler (tail bone contusion) and Dewayne Dedmon (right knee contusion) as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers. Adebayo and Dedmon played Monday against the Nuggets, but Butler missed the contest because of his tail bone injury.

Tyler Herro is probable to play on Wednesday after missing the past two games while he was sick.

Marcus Garrett (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery) remain out for the Heat.

The Cavaliers have ruled out Tacko Fall (G League assignment), RJ Nembhard Jr. (G League assignment), Cedi Osman (low back soreness), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) and Dean Wade (right calf strain) for Wednesday’s game.