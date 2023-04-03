Exploring the Global Collapsible Rigid Containers Market: Trends, Drivers, and Forecasts for a Market Valued at US$ 2.74 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / The collapsible rigid containers market is expected to be worth US$ 1.70 billion in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033, hitting about US$ 2.74 billion by 2033.

Metal, plastic, and fiberboard are the main components of collapsible rigid containers, along with other materials. They are used to handle and store items following customer demands since they are broken down into several fractions that could provide product stability. They are used, among other things, to store and transport packaged food and drink, ready-to-use goods, raw materials, chemical compounds, and syrups.

The rise in market capitalization is being driven by elements including improved operational efficacy, increasing demand in developing markets, and cost-effective alternatives. Also, they have advantageous qualities that boost load capacity, improve stability, and lessen storage issues, which boost market demand. They have grown increasingly common as a substitute to bulk packaging for various fresh products and precision farming globally, which creates a lucrative potential for market expansion.

The need for collapsible rigid containers is also being driven by the expansion of the chemical, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, food & beverage, and automotive and equipment industries. The growing adoption of collapsible rigid containers across a range of end-use sectors is anticipated to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

Collapsible rigid containers are growing in popularity and are important as a packing option since they are relatively simple to pack, unload, and operate. This helps to prevent storage problems and save overhead costs. Collapsible rigid containers' 100% reusability, which has greatly increased efficiency in transportation and logistical operations, could reportedly continue to propel market expansion.

Collapsible container manufacturers offer a broad selection of product varieties. Transport and handling expenses have decreased as a result of the development of collapsible containers. Manufacturers are striving for innovative, sustainable, anti-scratch packaging solutions and material advances to build affordable, bulk shipping containers as rapid technological change keeps functioning as an important part of the growth of the global packaging ecosystem.

The collapsible rigid containers market is predicted to be dominated by Asia Pacific, and this pattern of dominance is likely to thrive during the forecast period. The prevalence of several sectors, including those producing chemicals, medicines, consumer goods, food, and drinks, as well as the growing urbanization in China and India, are the causes of this. Given the significant presence of several market participants in the regions, Europe and North America are predicted to expand profitably as well from 2023 to 2033.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The market value in the United Kingdom is estimated to be US$ 60.8 million in 2023.

In China, the market size in 2023 is likely to grow at US$ 291.5 million.

The market in the United States is expected to develop significantly as it is accounted for US$ 361.6 million in 2023.

In 2023, the market size in Japan is US$ 70.4 million .

India is estimated to grow decently as the market size is recorded US$ 106 million in 2023.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Key players in the collapsible rigid containers market are Brambles Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, DS Smith plc, SSI Schäfer AG, Palettes Gestion Services, Myers Industries, Inc., Finncont Oy, TranPak, Inc, RPP Containers, Ac Buckhorn LLC, Ravensbourne Limited, Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty Ltd, Dynawest Limited, Dalian CIMC Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd., TPS Rental Systems Ltd, and others.

These market players are fervently pursuing an array of strategies in the rapidly expanding collapsible rigid containers market to acquire a competitive edge. Launching new products with advanced technology and creative designs that satisfy evolving demands of consumers is one important strategy. Likewise, these market players are looking to collaborate and form strategic alliances with other businesses to improve their product portfolios and penetrate new markets. They are also making significant investments in research and development to explore new materials, production techniques, and features that can enhance consumer value to set themselves apart from competitors.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:

In April 2022, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V. developed the enormous and current iteration of their Magnum Optimum® 1210 series, a foldable large container, to meet the need for simple-to-use bulk containers.

In September 2029, to complement the SSI Schaefer collapsible CF portable tote line, Schaefer Systems International, Inc. formed foldaway, space-saving collapsible dunnage material. This new mechanism is the perfect solution for enterprises that need to return collapsed containers and export parts without removing corrugated.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture

Collapsible Rigid Containers Market by Category

By Material Type:

Plastic

Metal

Others (Wood, etc.)

By Product Type:

Crates

Foldable IBCs

Pallets Boxes

Jerry Cans

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By End Use:

Automobile

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Shipping & Logistics

Other Manufacturing (Apparel & Textile, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Oceania

