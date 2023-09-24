Exploring E-Resources at Swan Hills Library

In today's digital age, libraries have evolved far beyond the traditional concept of dusty shelves and hushed whispers. The Swan Hills Municipal Library has embraced the digital revolution by offering an extensive range of e-resources catering to the diverse needs and interests of its members. From e-books and audiobooks to online databases and educational platforms, the library has become a hub of knowledge accessible at your fingertips. For added convenience, most of the available e-resources can be accessed from the comfort of your home.

Some of the most popular and widely used e-resources at Swan Hills Library grant access to an extensive collection of e-books and audiobooks. With just a library card and an internet connection, library members gain access to thousands of titles spanning various genres, from classic literature to contemporary bestsellers. Whether you prefer reading on your e-reader, tablet, or smartphone or listening to audiobooks during your commute, the library's digital collection has you covered. Some of the most popular programs are Libby and Hoopla. CELA provides access to books, magazines, and newspapers for Canadians with print disabilities.

Education is a lifelong journey, and Swan Hills Municipal Library recognizes the importance of supporting this endeavour. Library members can access a variety of educational platforms that can help patrons of all ages acquire new skills and knowledge. Whether you're looking to learn a new language, enhance your computer skills, or learn about a new hobby, the library's e-resources have you covered. LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com, offers thousands of courses on everything from professional and technical skills to your next hobby. With Pronunciator, you can learn 80 different languages.

In addition to books and databases, the library also provides access to a vast collection of digital magazines and newspapers. Stay informed about the latest news, trends, and developments in various fields, from technology to fashion, politics to health. Whether you're an avid news reader or simply enjoy flipping through the pages of your favourite magazines, the library's e-resources enable you to do so without cluttering your physical space. PressReader offers access to a wide array of digital magazines, newspapers, and periodicals.

Story continues

These examples are just scratching the surface of the resources at your fingertips with the 33 e-resources available through your library membership. The friendly and knowledgeable library staff can help you log on at the computer stations in the library and show you how to access these e-resources with an internet connection from home.

Whether you seek information, entertainment, or personal growth, the library's e-resources open doors to a world of knowledge, accessible anytime and anywhere. So, grab your library card, log in, and start exploring the wealth of e-resources waiting for you at Swan Hills Library. Your next adventure in learning is just a click away!

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette