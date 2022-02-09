Explorer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado — Whom Selena Gomez Will Play! — Says Writing Memoir 'Saved My Life'

Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

Oddly enough, it wasn't Silvia Vasquez-Lavado's treacherous and defiant journey up Mt. Everest that finally led the explorer to write her debut memoir, In the Shadow of the Mountain.

Instead, it was a severe bicycle accident that happened on the first anniversary of her history-making 2016 climb, when she became the first Peruvian woman to summit the fabled mountain.

The crash landed Vasquez-Lavado in the hospital, where doctors discovered a small tumor growing on her brainstem. The tumor turned out to be benign, but the life-shaking experience caused the former Silicon Valley executive-turned-mountaineer to take a serious look inward and quit her job at eBay to begin writing. Finally, Vasquez-Lavado was ready to share her story.

The book, In the Shadow of the Mountain, was published this month and is set for a film adaptation later this year, starring Selena Gomez as Vasquez-Lavado.

"Writing this book, I have to be honest, it saved my life," Vasquez-Lavado, now 48, tells PEOPLE. "It's been the hardest thing I've ever done. It's been climbing the biggest internal mountain in my life ever."

And what a climb it's been.

Vasquez-Lavado's memoir travels intimately through the explorer's life, a rocky journey to becoming a world-class mountain climber — and the first openly gay woman to ascend the Seven Summits of the world, or the tallest peaks on each continent. Yet, the barrier breaker's climbing career only began in her thirties.

Vasquez-Lavado's memoir is framed around her emotional two-month trek up Mt. Everest, but it's peppered with flashbacks that detail the decades of trauma that inspired her to begin her journey to the top of the world. A survivor of childhood sexual abuse by a close family friend, and later of addiction as an adult, the author openly confronts her painful past along with other heroic stories from a group of young survivors, who she first leads to the base of the mountain before the real climb begins.

The physically taxing moments they share together invoke catharsis after catharsis in the shadow of Mt. Everest, a mountain Vasquez-Lavado often refers to in motherly terms.

"The first view of Everest had set something unstoppable in motion for me," Vasquez-Lavado writes in the book, recalling the first time she set eyes on the mountain in 2005.

In the book, and in her interview with PEOPLE, the author explains she was inspired to begin mountain climbing after attending an ayahuasca ceremony, during which she had a vision of meeting herself as a young child and journeying together through a mountain range. The author's unlikely journey into mountain climbing began as an effort to finally confront her struggles with addiction and begin healing the spiritual wounds inflicted by years of childhood abuse, her rocky relationship with her parents and the death of her first love, Lori. The climax of the book — and Vasquez-Lavado's voyage up the mountain — brings a moment of resolve to all three battles at once in a tear-jerking, Hollywood ending.

Vasquez-Lavado says an impetus for writing the book was to inspire young people to take care of their mental health and show how adventuring out into nature can begin to provide that healing.

"Hopefully this can inspire young people to do it," she says. "Hopefully, we can really eradicate all this harm by just having younger and younger people no longer be shameful about speaking out."

The author tells PEOPLE she's hoping to act as a "messenger of the mountain," in that sense.

"Mountains don't discriminate," Vasquez-Lavado says. "They are just open, and it's so powerful. You can just have this incredible connection and awe, and that is a feeling that will just only enlighten your life."

Last year, Vasquez-Lavado's moving memoir was greenlit for a movie, starring Gomez. The author says it's "an amazing dream," calling Gomez a "trailblazer" in her own right.

Gomez volleys her admiration right back on the back cover of her memoir, calling Vasquez-Gomez a "warrior" who "rose from the darkest moments of her life to become an inspiration and advocate for others."

"I keep joking, I'm ready to pitch a tent in her house," the author says with a laugh, showing how eager she is to begin working with Gomez on her book's big screen adaptation.

In the meantime, Vasquez-Lavado tells PEOPLE she's focused on expanding her San Francisco-based nonprofit Courageous Girls, which works on "healing and empowering survivors of violence and abuse through adventures in nature."

One of the organization's flagship programs includes guiding a group of survivors on a hike to the base of Mt. Everest, similar to the one Vasquez-Lavado recounts in her memoir.

Vasquez-Lavado also says she's been working on a television exploration project and anticipates that work on her biopic will start to pick up in the coming months, now that her memoir's finished. All of that, she says, is driven by being "as open and transparent" about her life as possible, in hopes of helping others get through their own struggles.

"Revisiting a lot of this was challenging," she says. "But I am proud of it."