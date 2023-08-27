Explorer, professor, fraud? On the trail of the original Indiana Jones

Intrepid: left to right – Fletcher, McGovern, Harcourt and Knight ahead of their journey to Tibet

There is a photograph taken on a day in July 1922 of a group of men gathered at Liverpool Street station about to embark on a journey.

Dressed, unseasonably perhaps, with the customary formality of the day in overcoats, suits and ties, brogues and trilbys, they look as if they are on an excursion to nowhere more inclement than Ipswich.

In fact, their destination was Lhasa, the “forbidden city” of Tibet, a place frozen in time, and as rich in its mythical allure as Shangri-La – a myth only exacerbated by its remoteness and its traditional antipathy to outsiders.

The group was the British ­Buddhist Mission to Tibet, its ­objective to make the first motion pictures of the country’s people, customs and religious practices, and in particular to meet and film the fabled Dalai Lama himself.

For an expedition to Tibet, the Mission had a curiously prosaic beginning. Travelling on a London bus, a botanist and journalist named George Knight had picked up a trade journal left by another passenger, lighting on an item about “the splendid opportunity” that awaited anybody who could secure the first motion pictures of Lhasa. “From that moment,” Knight wrote later, “the idea haunted us, and we set about ­thinking very hard, a thing we are quite unaccustomed to do.”

Knight, McGovern, Fletcher and Ellam ahead of the expedition to Lhasa

Knight set about recruiting other members for the Mission. Two of them, Captain John Ellam and ­Frederick Fletcher, were veterans of the Great War. William Harcourt was a cinematographer. But the most remarkable member of the party was a 24-year-old American named ­William Montgomery McGovern.

An anthropologist and ­adventurer, McGovern had studied Buddhism in Japan, where at the age of 20 he graduated as a Doctor of Divinity at the Buddhist ­monastery of Nishi Honganji in Kyoto before going on to study at the Sorbonne and Oxford, and taking up a ­position as lecturer in Chinese and Japanese at the School of Oriental Studies in London. He had been recruited to the Mission at the last minute in the belief that his ­knowledge of the Tibetan language – one of 17 in which he would become fluent – would prove useful.

He would later go on to earn renown as an intrepid explorer, ­making expeditions to the Amazon basin and excavating Inca remains in Peru, and is said to be the ­inspiration for the character of ­Indiana Jones – a fame that almost equals that of his granddaughter, Elizabeth ­McGovern, the actress who plays Lady Cora in Downton Abbey.

After arriving in Calcutta, the expedition made its way to Darjeeling – a town, Knight would write, thronged with a polyglot variety of Tibetans, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Mechis, “happy go lucky types”, who “make excellent servants on the whole” – before pressing on to cross into Tibet at Yatung.

Waiting to meet the party there was Major FM Bailey, the British Political Officer, who was ­responsible for maintaining Britain’s diplomatic interests in the region, not least the fragile relations with the government of Tibet. Bailey, who was based in Gangtok in Sikkim, had made several journeys into Tibet himself, including as a member of the military expedition led by ­Francis Younghusband, which after seeing off the ragged Tibetan army, comprised of poorly armed peasants and monks, reached Lhasa in 1904.

Bailey formed a dim view of the Buddhist Mission and filed a disobliging report to the Foreign and Political Department of the Government of India. McGovern and Ellam were “genuine”, he wrote. Harcourt was not a Buddhist and “really nothing but a cinema ­operator”, while Knight “is, I am convinced, only out to make money from the cinema films.” Fletcher was dismissed almost as an afterthought as being “of little importance”.

Following the Younghusband expedition, the British had ­established a trading post in the town of Gyantse, 150 miles into the Tibetan interior. But travellers wishing to penetrate further into the country and reach Lhasa required special permission from the Tibetan government.

Bailey laid down strict conditions for the Mission. He insisted that they should not deviate from the main route to Gyantse, and extracted a signed guarantee from each of the party that in the event of the Tibetans refusing them ­permission to go any further they would immediately return to India.

Sticking to the ­designated route, the party pressed on through hazardous mountain ­terrain, at one point easing their path by bribing a local governor with a gramophone and records, a Kodak camera, a pair of opera glasses and a pair of silk ­stockings (for the governor’s wife), and on a desolate plain ­encountering a yogi who astonished the party by seeming to disappear in front of their eyes and reappear a few moments later as if from nowhere. “We asked how it was done,” Knight wrote, “and received the reply that we should have to reincarnate ten thousand times before we could make such an approach to ­excellence in things spiritual!”

In October, the Mission finally reached Gyantse, where they were held for a month, awaiting permission from the Tibetan authorities. Eventually word came back. Permission was denied, on the grounds that “other foreigners may ask for permission to come to Lhasa.”

Frozen in time: Lhasa in 1923 - TopFoto

Bitterly disappointed, the party turned back to Darjeeling – except for McGovern. Reasoning that he was now freed from his promise to Bailey, McGovern ­determined to press on in secret. Hiring a group of porters, he ­disguised himself by dyeing his hair and staining his skin with iodine and walnut juice. Then, posing as the servant of his Sikkimese ­headman, whom he nicknamed Satan, he set off for Lhasa. After an arduous journey in freezing ­temperatures, living on a diet of dried meat and barley, during which he contracted dysentery, McGovern finally reached Lhasa, weak and emaciated, on ­February 15 1923, where he sought refuge in the house of the Sikkimese postmaster, named Sonam.

McGovern would go on to write a vivid account of his journey in the book To Lhasa In Disguise: A Secret Expedition through Mysterious Tibet. In this he described the ­harrowing ordeal of his trek to Lhasa, and how he had narrowly escaped death when an angry mob, shouting “death to the foreigner”, had besieged the house of the postmaster. Donning a disguise, McGovern had actually slipped out of the house and joined them.

“Not to be outdone by the others,” he wrote, “I occasionally let out a yell myself, and to make things very realistic picked up a small stone and threw it at my own window.”

His account went on to describe how he had befriended Tsarong Shape, the commander of the Tibetan army and the Dalai Lama’s “favourite minister”, and through him was introduced to the Prime Minister and then afforded the extraordinary privilege of a secret meeting with the Dalai Lama ­himself, before leaving Lhasa.

So sensational was McGovern’s account that it was serialised in eleven parts in the Daily Telegraph between September and November 1923, before its publication as a book in 1924. (That same year another intrepid adventurer, the Belgian-French explorer Alexandra David-Néel, arrived in Lhasa – the first Western woman ever to set foot inside the city. Like McGovern, David-Néel adopted a disguise to enter Tibet, as a beggar – hiding a pistol, a compass and money for a possible ransom under her rags.)

McGovern’s account, rich in detail about the Tibetan people, their culture and customs, would become one of the classic stories of an adventurer in the “Forbidden Land”. But was it the full and unexpurgated truth?

In the book McGovern describes how upon arriving back in the Indian hill town of Kalimpong he once again met Major Bailey. “We had a number of things to talk over,” he writes, “as I was sorry to find my little escapade had quite ­unintentionally caused the Indian government a good deal of trouble.” But with that settled, he goes on, “Major Bailey once more became the charming and cultured host.”

But privately, it seems, Bailey harboured doubts.

In July 1924, he paid his own visit to Lhasa. Apparently still smarting at McGovern having gone behind his back, he made enquiries about the American’s sojourn in the city.

Researching for my new book in the British Library, I came across the letter that Bailey subsequently wrote to the India Office. In this he wrote that both Tsarong Shape and the Prime Minister denied ever meeting McGovern, and had ­“ridiculed” the idea that he had met the Dalai Lama, stating that it would be “impossible for anybody to approach the Dalai Lama without the knowledge of at least fifty court officials and servants and that such a thing could not be done secretly”. Bailey had also spoken with “the Telegraph Master” Sonam, whose house McGovern had stayed in. Sonam told Bailey that his house had not in fact come under siege, as McGovern claimed, and that to his knowledge McGovern had not met the Dalai Lama nor anyone else of importance.

Bailey concluded: “From the above enquiries I am forced to the conclusion that Dr McGovern was ignored by the Tibetans and that his account of his stay in Lhasa bears little relation to the truth and that his object in writing as he did was to obtain money by a sensational story.”

Bailey drove a final nail into McGovern’s story, stating that the Dalai Lama himself had denied ever meeting the American adventurer. “He said that Dr McGovern did not even ask for an audience.”

Was Bailey taking his revenge – or was McGovern’s account true?

McGovern went on to become a war correspondent, undertook clandestine missions in the Far East during the Second World War, and crossed the Rhine as an advisor to General Patton, before becoming a professor at Northwestern ­University in Chicago.

Buried in the files of the India Office, Major Bailey’s report was never made public, and ­McGovern’s embroidered account of his time in Lhasa lived on to burnish his legend thereafter. But McGovern was a man who magnetised legends, true and false. There is absolutely no evidence he was the inspiration for Indiana Jones either.

The Nirvana Express: How the Search for Enlightenment Went West by Mick Brown (Hurst, £25) is published on Sept 7