Explore the NBA Finals in augmented reality

After a successful three-month bubble at Walt Disney World, the NBA Finals stage is set for a thrilling matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. These two red-hot teams face off to prove who has the determination and endurance to put the finishing stamp on this wild season.

LeBron James looks to win his fourth NBA championship — his first with the Lakers — and add to one of the sport’s all-time greatest legacies. He also intends to prove to his doubters that at 35 years old, he is still one of the best, if not the best, player in the game.

The Heat are a tough team that nobody gave a chance at the beginning of the season. Jimmy Butler decided not to align with another superstar, but with a culture that he believed fit his personality, and that decision quickly paid off as they reached the NBA Finals in his first season with the team.

