Explore Scotland on a luxury yacht-style ship this summer

If you were going to compile a bucket list of British breaks, a boutique cruise to Scotland's Highlands and islands is surely a contender.



Thanks to Country Living's exclusive escape, you can tick the experience off your list this August as you sail around Scotland on luxurious yacht-style ship, Lord of the Glens.

You'll explore the endlessly beautiful Caledonian Canal, hidden sea lochs and the magical islands of Scotland’s western shore.

Loch Ness, Loch Nevis, the Sound of Mull, Iona, Eigg, Skye, Fort Augustus, Fort William... the names conjure up images of glistening waters, wild landscapes and towering castles, of majestic flora and fauna, and of myths and legends.

Offering a private yacht experience similar to the Royal Yacht Britannia, the Lord of the Glens is a unique vessel with just 27 outward-facing en suite cabins, which carries a maximum of 54 guests. If you're a fan of the Belmond British Pullman, we think you'll like this elegant ship.



The yacht-style vessel offers sumptuous accommodation and superb cuisine. There are also fascinating excursions.

Why you'll love seeing Scotland on Lord of the Glens

See Skye, Mull and Eigg

You’ll visit Skye and learn of the Clan Donald, and Mull with its eye-catching painted houses. On remote Eigg, look for seals, whales, dolphins, porpoises and a variety of seabirds.

Taste seafood and whisky in Oban

The seafood capital of Scotland, Oban, is home to McCaig’s Tower, which has great views of the Inner Hebrides. This is your chance to sample delicious langoustines, haddock, oysters and scallops.

Visit Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle



As well as keeping your eyes peeled for the mythical monster, you’ll sail past the romantic ruins of Urquhart Castle and up an impressive flight of locks that run through the heart of Fort Augustus.

Have drink at the most remote pub in Britain

In Inverie you can order a round at the most remote pub in the British Isles, The Old Forge.

Stay on a luxury yacht-style ship

On Lord of the Glens, you will see armchairs from the Orient Express, David Roberts lithographs, furniture from RMS Windsor Castle and light fittings from SS France. It has a wonderful restaurant, elegant bar and panoramic windows.

What's included?

A stay on Lord of the Glens for five or seven nights on a full-board basis

All excursions on the itinerary and a welcome reception



All port dues and taxes and transfer from/to Inverness

Want to explore Scotland on Lord of the Glens with Country Living? Visit our holiday website to discover more about our seven-night journey in August 2021.

