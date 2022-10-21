Explore Scientific Reaches Distribution Agreement With Unistellar

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explore Scientific, LLC has reached an agreement to become a non-exclusive distributor for Unistellar digital smart telescopes and related accessories.

With their proprietary live light accumulation technology and autonomous field detection capability that makes it easy to identify and track observing targets, Unistellar's smart eVscopes, the eQuinox and the eVscope 2, have emerged as game changers in the world of consumer telescopes. These pioneering telescopes, which are controlled by a smartphone app, produce stunning images full of detail and color even from light-polluted areas.

"These digital telescopes can bring about a profound experience for those living in suburban conditions that are new to astronomy by allowing them to experience deep sky objects in near real time with a level of depth and color that used to be reserved exclusively for dedicated and experienced astrophotographers," said Scott Roberts, Explore Scientific founder and president. "Unistellar's eVscope telescope line represents a masterful execution of cutting-edge electronically assisted astronomy technology. We at Explore Scientific are proud to be named as a distributor of the Unistellar line and are thrilled to add their exemplary products to our ever-increasing offerings of astronomy and science gear."

Consumers can visit Explore Scientific's website (www.explorescientific.com) to purchase select Unistellar products.

About Unistellar:

Founded in 2017 in Marseille, France, Unistellar is the company behind a new category of smart telescopes — the eVscopes. More than 10,000 of Unistellar's innovative eVscopes, which were launched at the end of 2019, are now operating in Europe, Japan and North America. Unistellar has received two CES awards: A CES 2022 Innovation Award in the Digital Imaging category for the Unistellar eVscope 2 and a CES Innovation Award in 2018 in the Tech for a Better World category for the Unistellar eVscope. Thanks to partnerships with renowned scientific organizations, like the SETI Institute, and, for the exoplanet's detection program, with NASA citizen science, these game-changing consumer telescopes even allow users to become citizen scientists enabling them to contribute to cutting-edge research on exoplanets, asteroids, comets, and much more. To learn more about Unistellar, please visit https://unistellaroptics.com/.

About Explore Scientific

Established in 2008, Explore Scientific, LLC, is a science and outdoor lifestyle company offering a broad range of optics, electronics, cameras, and specialized accessories for astronomy, biology, STEM education, and outdoor adventure. The company's brand offerings include Explore Scientific, Bresser, Alpen, Galileoscope, National Geographic, Discovery, Vixen and Unistellar. You can learn more about Explore Scientific at www.explorescientific.com.

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not