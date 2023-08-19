Explore Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Santa Barbara beach house

Katya Grozovskaya

Surrounded by palm trees with a footpath snaking towards a sandy beach, it’s not hard to see why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher chose their Californian guesthouse.

The celebrity couple, who have been married since 2015, describe it as their 'home away from home, especially when we're in need of some R&R'.

The property is a lesson in laidback elegance, with white-painted panels and wooden floors. In the living room, the palette feels fittingly nautical – with deep blue sofas and bare wooden furniture contrasting against the white-washed walls. There are two bedrooms; one cosy master and another featuring bunk beds for the couples' two children.

Katya Grozovskaya

Outside, a spacious terrace offers an impressive view of the Pacific. Here, guests can warm up in the hot tub after a swim in the ocean or fire up the barbecue and enjoy an alfresco dinner.

Facing the Santa Ynez Mountains to the front, the house is minutes away from the centre of Santa Barbara – a city famed for its vast sandy beaches, surfing and sunsets. Other famous residents are said to include Katy Perry, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Lopez.

The couple listed their home for a free one-day stay on Airbnb. In return, the platform made a donation to Thorn, an organisation dedicated to ending the sexual exploitation of children.

Thanks to the listing photos, the world can take a peek at the picture-perfect property...

