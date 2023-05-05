Explore Medellín: Colombia to Host Alternative Products Expo

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / (via IBN) - Following numerous successful events in both North and South America, the Alternative Products Expo ("Alt Pro Expo") produced by ZJ Events is scheduled to return to the colorful city of Medellín, Colombia. The Medellín Expo will be held at the iconic Plaza Mayor, Medellín Carrera 55 Medellín, Antioquia 050015, Colombia, from May 20-21, 2023. The expo will feature nearly 200 renowned companies showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge products in the thrilling alternative products space.

Medellín is the ideal destination to host the conference with annualized growth of the national vape sector surging 16% last year, and total investment expected to cross $300 million this year.

With the expo's first Medellín edition being hosted in 2017, the city has a strong culture in the alternative-products space and offers the premier South American platform to learn about emerging trends and exhibit the latest products and services related to the alternatives segment. Attendees will have access to exclusive show discounts to maximize the first-hand experience of state-of-the-art innovations in a fun, friendly and exciting atmosphere. Moreover, the expo provides abundant opportunities to network with top manufacturers and industry peers while cementing lasting relationships and building great camaraderie.

Alt Pro Expo has become the largest expo series of all things vape, hemp and counterculture, and is a must-attend event for smoke-shop owners, independent retailers, buyers, vendors and counterculture enthusiasts.

At the revolutionary business-networking festival and exhibition, attendees will have access to new releases and high-quality products including vape, delta 8, hemp, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, nootropics, dietary supplements and much more.

The expo is designed to optimize widespread engagement with members throughout the community and will include opportunities for cash giveaways, exclusive discounts, free samples, show specials and bulk buying of disruptive products at the forefront of this exciting sector.

Last year, the expo hosted some of the most reputed thought leaders in the alternatives space, including:

Asa Waldstein of Supplement Advisory Group

Carter Easler of CBD Dog Health

Juan Carlos Rey of Medical Precision Care

Matt Porzio of SpringLeaf

The two-day event will feature a vast exhibition area showcasing dedicated booths of more than 200 marquee companies and organizations as well as new entrants who have the potential to revolutionize the industry. Verdict Brands, Demand Vape, Midwest Goods, Hyde, DIMO, Fume by QR Joy, LightFire Group and EZDelta 8 Wholesale are just some of the major names participating.

"Returning to beautiful Medellín is always very special for us at Alt Pro Expo. This is an incredibly diverse city and is home to some of the most incredible developments in the alternatives space. We have been very fortunate to channel these incredible resources and showcase a wide array of products and services to thousands of consumers and would-be consumers. We have always received wonderful support from the visiting crowds who have been key to making previous editions of Alt Pro Expo Medellín a resounding success. Our carefully designed environment offers excellent opportunities for relationship-building where attendees can educate themselves deeply about the sector, pick the brains of the finest industry experts and even explore potential synergies with numerous partners throughout the value chain. We encourage everyone from established industry professionals, avid customers, passionate community members and curious watchers to come and be a part of this unique conference," said Cesar Jimenez, brand manager.

Attendees cannot help but be absorbed by the beauty and vibrancy of the city, and enjoy sampling the city's history at Plaza Botero, or are swept away by the eye-catching street art of the Comuna 13. After dark, the city's legendary nightlife truly comes alive with locals and visitors alike flocking to the La 70 strip and the Provenza neighborhood, with plenty of salsa spots, Colombian music, exotic bars and great restaurants.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alternative-products-expo-medellin-colombia-23-tickets-349118441657

To become an exhibitor or sponsor of the expo, visit https://altproexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

For more information, visit https://altproexpo.com/

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.

