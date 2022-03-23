Exploration Agreement with Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation

·6 min read

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Tempus executes an Exploration Agreement with the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation for future exploration work at the Blackdome Gold Mine

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce the signing of a key exploration agreement with the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation ("SXFN") in relation to the Blackdome Gold Mine ( "Blackdome Mine"), in southwestern British Columbia, Canada (the "Exploration Agreement").

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The recognition of the traditional territories and rights of First Nations is paramount to the success of our mineral exploration projects. Tempus is delighted to have executed this important agreement that provides certainty for the Company and a variety of cultural heritage and environmental protections as well as commercial benefits for the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem people."

The Blackdome Gold Mine is located within SXFN Traditional Territory approximately 230 km north northwest of Vancouver and 30 km north of Tempus' Elizabeth Project. The Blackdome Mine produced approximately 230,000 oz of gold at an average mill head grade of 22 grams gold per tonne during the period from 1985 to 1991 (see Figure 1).

The Blackdome Gold Mine includes a permitted 200 tonne per day process plant and associated tailings storage facility. A metallurgical review completed by Tempus, has shown that the Blackdome process plant will achieve high recoveries (up to approximately 95%) processing both Blackdome and Elizabeth mineralised material (see Tempus announcement 19 July 2021 for further information).

In 2020, Tempus completed an initial 5,000 metre exploration drilling program at the Blackdome Mine. An alteration study completed in August 2021 has indicated that historical mining and previous exploration drilling was restricted to the upper portion of the paleo epithermal system and there is strong potential for identifying additional mineralisation below historic mined stopes and to the west of known vein sets. (see Tempus announcement of 23 August 2021 for further details).

Tempus is planning on doing further exploration work at Blackdome. The Exploration Agreement executed by Tempus and SXFN will ensure that all exploration activities at Blackdome are conducted for the mutual benefit of the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nations and Tempus shareholders while recognizing the importance of the environment and cultural heritage within the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem Traditional Territory. The Exploration Agreement includes business, employment, and training opportunities for Stswecem'c Xgat'tem members.

In 2020, Tempus executed an exploration agreement with the Xwisten First Nation in relation to the ongoing exploration program at the Elizabeth Gold Project.

Figure 1 - Location of Blackdome Gold Mine and Elizabeth Project

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of BC (EGBC), a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation

Stswecem'c Xgat'tem is Secwepemc community located in a semi-remote area on the Fraser River, approximately 85 kilometers southwest of Williams Lake. There are currently 745 registered members with a shared vision of becoming an economically and politically self-sustaining community living Secwepemc culture, language and traditions in a healthy and safe environment.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in southeast Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and half-year ended December 31, 2021 dated February 14, 2022 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694274/Exploration-Agreement-with-Stswecemc-Xgattem-First-Nation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.