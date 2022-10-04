Explanations offered internally for Van Dyke’s regression. And Canes personnel notes

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday:

So how do you explain Tyler Van Dyke’s enormous regression this season, from an NFL passer rating of 109.8 last season to 80.8 this season?

The change in offensive systems — and the departure of reliable receivers Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley Jr, combined with the injury to Xavier Restrepo — are a big part of it.

But a UM on-field source cited three other reasons, too:

1). That source said Van Dyke seems to play best when he can get into a rhythm and doesn’t need to think a lot.

Former UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s up-tempo system allowed Van Dyke to do that; Lashlee would call several easy passes in a row — without huddling — and that allowed Van Dyke to get in a groove.

New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis doesn’t do that; he hasn’t played much up-tempo and hasn’t been able to get Van Dyke into a rhythm.

The idea of playing with faster tempo has come up, but Van Dyke said Tuesday that UM cannot do that effectively unless “we get more explosive plays.

2). Quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce has tweaked some of Van Dyke’s mechanics. Nobody has ripped Ponce, who’s a good coach.

But a case could have been made to allow Van Dyke to throw the way he did last year, which wasn’t always technically sound but usually worked.

3). There were usually more wide receivers in passing patterns last year, giving Van Dyke more options. This season, UM has kept more players in to block on passing plays and Gattis has run more two wide receiver sets than Lashlee did.

And if those two receivers cannot get separation from cornerbacks, that severely limits Van Dyke’s options.

Van Dyke obviously bears some responsibility for the accuracy issues. And even though he seemed better suited to Lashlee’s up-tempo spread, he’s going to need to show NFL teams that he can play in Gattis’ pro-style offense.

Coach Mario Cristobal, on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline, said: “Tyler has done a ton of great things since he’s been here at Miami. We have to do better by him. And he has to do better as well.”

Here is Cristobal’s message to recruits following two losses, as conveyed to WQAM’s Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr. on Hurricane Hotline: “They see us in different spots we’ve been at and a short time later, you’re winning at the highest level.”

Cristobal was referencing his time at Oregon, at the very least.

“That’s been at every stop with every coach on the staff,” he said. “Our process has stood the test of time... We’re confident we’re going to be able to continue to bring high-caliber players to this roster. Sometimes with change comes some growing pains.”

In general, he said: “We have to show resiliency and show there’s nothing we can’t overcome. We are a good football team. It’s time for us to show it.”

He also said UM did a “complete program assessment” during the bye week.

With Tyrique Stevenson dealing with an injury - and the Canes secondary dominated by Middle Tennessee - UM stands very much at risk of being victimized against North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are averaging 45.4 points and 507.2 yards per game. Quarterback Drake Maye is throwing for 319 yards per game, with 19 touchdown passes and one interception. He also has rushed for 255 yards and three TDs.

And UM must deal with receivers Josh Downs Antoine Green and J.J. Jones and tight end Byrson Nesbit.

What’s more, North Carolina is averaging 5.2 yards per rush.

That’s an are of concern, considering the Canes gave up 45 points and plays of 71, 69, 98 and 89 against Middle Tennessee.

Asked about the big plays yielded last week, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said:

“It totally falls on me 100 percent,” Steele said, adding “They had four big plays that probably defined the game, really did. That’s on me. But those four plays when you break it down, two of them were in the same coverage but two completely different areas of attack.

“One was technique-wise we need to clean up. The other was a 5-yard route and two missed tackles and a guy fell down. The other two, one was a miscommunication vs. an empty set and the other was a technique error that falls completely, squarely on my shoulders. We have good players, very coachable. So when something like that happens it starts and ends with me. Have to get it fixed.

“It wasn’t something we saw coming, didn’t see it in spring fall camp, the first three games. To have that happen four times is unacceptable.”

Quick stuff, Part 1: With backup tight end Elijah Arroyo’s status in question for Saturday because of an injury, Cristobal is heartened by the growth of freshman Jaleel Skinner: “Thank God we got him here early and got him here for spring ball. You see the dividends, the way he’s able to stretch the field. Monster hands.”..

Tight end Will Mallory, asked about his performance this season (12 catches, 127 yards): “It’s not good enough. I’ve got to do better to help the team win.” Pro Football Focus ranks him very poorly as a blocker.

Quick stuff, Part 2: With Thad Franklin the only fully healthy scholarship running back on the roster, Cristobal told Zagacki and Bailey: “He wants to be pushed. He needs to be pushed, because we need to maximize his ability. Thad has taken on a demeanor that shows he wants to get better.” He’s averaging 4.4 yards on 37 carries...

.... Cristobal warned against quarterback draws in Saturday’s game, noting that North Carolina does that very well...

Quick stuff, Part 3: Cristobal loves how Clemson transfer receiver Frank Ladson is coming on. “This is the Frank Ladson we were hoping to see and it’s starting to show,” he said. “Happy to see him step up.”... ESPN2 assigned Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek to Saturday’s game at 4 p.m.

