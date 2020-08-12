Explaining the Government’s ‘triple lock’ solution to England school chaos

The question of what to do with A-level and GCSE students in a year when exams have been cancelled has been a tricky equation to solve.

The Government on Tuesday came up with an answer for England, but it still has not pleased everyone. Here is a closer look.

– What was the problem?

“School’s closed! No exams!”

It might have sounded like a dream for high school leavers – at first – when the decision was made to scrap the exams for A-levels and GCSEs that each year determine the grade students take into tertiary education or the workforce.

But then came the angst over how, in fact, they would acquire a grade.

– What was proposed?

Some argued for grades to be given by teacher estimates of what the student would have scored, based on performance before lockdown, including mock tests.

Some education authorities reacted with horror to that idea, saying it would necessitate widespread downgrading by exam boards, as teacher estimates were historically higher than ultimate results.

Others suggested exams could be taken later, after the virus crisis had sufficiently subsided.

– Problems with those ideas?

Apart from teacher estimates being less than accurate, the likely downgrades would almost certainly spark a flood of appeals from students, which would have to be dealt with in a hurry as the clock ticked toward the start of the university year next month.

Similarly, the idea of holding exams “later” did not really dovetail with the start of the tertiary year.

– Without a precedent, was there at least some sort of template?

Scotland was first out of the blocks with its solution. It took teacher estimates and moderated them, with 124,000 such results downgraded.

– How did that go?

Not well. Angry pupils and parents took to the streets, protesting that the downgrading process – which took into account schools’ past performances – would unfairly affect pupils from deprived backgrounds, or those who attended low-performing schools simply because of geography.

Thus, the Scottish Government was this week forced into a hasty backflip. Downgraded results would be scrapped, with teacher estimates back in, although any student whose grade happened to have been moderated upwards could still keep the higher result.

– What now for England?

Amid the swirling waters of the coronavirus mess, students will be allowed to claim the highest ground they can.

