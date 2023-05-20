Explaining Fast X's unexpected return

Fast X delivers plenty of surprises for Fast & Furious fans and we're not just talking about the shock ending that contains numerous cliffhangers.

The mid-credit scene brings back a familiar face into the fold (we'll avoid spoilers here, just in case), but at least that particular character is alive. There's also another surprise return in the final scene, but their comeback isn't as easily explained.

So if the final scene of Fast X has left you going "huh?", we're going to try and help out by (attempting to) explain that unexpected cameo.

Needless to say, major spoilers are ahead, so don't read on if you haven't seen the movie.

Universal

How is Gisele alive in Fast X?

Let's cut to the chase: Gal Gadot's Gisele is back in the Fast & Furious series, despite her seemingly being dead.

The final scene of Fast X cuts to Antarctica where Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) have escaped from the black site prison. Cipher insists she has a plan for them to get back to civilisation, but Letty is unconvinced given that she still hates her.

However, that hatred might turn to a grudging respect since we then see a submarine break out of the ice. It's their ride home, it seems, and when the hatch opens, it's revealed that Gisele is on board and has come to help them.

Does this mean Gisele has been working with Cipher? That's a question that'll have to be covered in Fast & Furious 11. For now, the most pressing matter is how the hell is Gisele actually back alive?

Universal

If you need a refresher, Gisele died (or we thought she did) during Fast & Furious 6's explosive climax on the never-ending runway.

She was clinging to the back of a Range Rover as Han tried to rescue her, but when she saw Han in danger, she let go of his hands to kill the goon who was about to attack Han. The vehicle was travelling at quite a fast pace, so we assumed she had fallen to her death.

Story continues

We never did actually see Gisele's body, but the fact that Han then went to Tokyo like they had always planned seemed to confirm he knew she was dead. But perhaps Han actually went to Tokyo to meet up with Gisele in secret instead.

Talking of Han, he came back from the dead in Fast & Furious 9 when it was revealed Mr Nobody had actually faked Han's death during Tokyo Drift. And a key piece of information in that movie could hint that Mr Nobody had a hand in Gisele's miraculous resurrection.

Universal

In the ninth movie, Mr Nobody revealed to Han that he had worked with Gisele before. "Back when I was a CIA operative running the drug trade in central America, the good old days, Gisele was my best," Mr Nobody told Han.

"You can lose an asset any time – bullet, knife, wire – but I never thought I'd lose her to love," he added, suggesting it was because Gisele fell for Han that she stopped working as an asset for Mr Nobody.

We then saw how Mr Nobody faked Han's death where it appeared as though reflections or some sort of hologram tricked Deckard Shaw into thinking Han was in the burning car. Instead, Han was watching along on the sidelines with Mr Nobody and Han compliments Mr Nobody on a "pretty nifty magic trick".

"Yeah, I've done better," Mr Nobody responds, suggesting he's pulled the old fake-death trick beforehand. Perhaps now we know that was actually a reference to faking Gisele's death in Fast & Furious 6.



If this does turn out to be the case, it's not clear exactly why Mr Nobody faked Gisele's death or even how. We're sure that the new movie will explain it all though in another classic Fast Saga retcon.

Or maybe it'll turn out that Gisele had a twin all along and it's actually her. After all, we've never had a twin before in Fast & Furious...

Fast X is out now in cinemas.

