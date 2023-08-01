What are the four counts in Trump indictment for 2020 election interference?

Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in Florida on 15 July 2023

The special counsel investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US election has formally charged the former president with crimes.

The 45-page indictment contained four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing and said that the charges - the third separate criminal indictment he is facing - are part of "un-American witch hunts" against him.

Below, we break down what these charges relating to the inquiry into election interference mean.

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

This crime entails "two or more persons conspiring either to commit any offence against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof". They are broad laws that cover federal crimes.

The indictment alleges that Mr Trump and six unnamed co-conspirators worked to defraud the US for the purpose of "overturn[ing] the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct the federal government function by which those results are collected, counted, and certified."

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

This statute makes it a crime to "corruptly" obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding, or to attempt to do so.

The indictment references Mr Trump's repeated attempts to stop or undermine Congress's certification of the election in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. They also cite the falsehoods he spread about election fraud.

Many rioters who attacked the Capitol have been charged under this statute.

Obstruction of an official proceeding

The indictment also accuses him of this crime, referencing Mr Trump's attempt to stop the certification of the electoral college vote on 6 January, 2021.

Conspiracy against rights

This charge makes it a crime for an official with legal authority to deprive someone of their rights. It is another very broad statute that has been applied here.

The indictment alleges Mr Trump and his unnamed co-conspirators attempted to "injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment" of a Constitutional right - specifically, "the right to vote, and to have one's vote's counted."

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated.