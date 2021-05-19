EXPLAINER: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?

·6 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of Bitcoin fell as much as 29% Wednesday after the China Banking Association warned member banks of risks associated with digital currencies. Other digital currencies suffered sharp declines as well.

Bitcoin's volatility was on full display: The decline had narrowed to below 10% in early afternoon trading. Bitcoin has lost about 40% of its value since April 13 when it hit a high of more than $64,606 per coin.

Before Wednesday, Tesla's decision to not accept the digital currency as payment for cars, along with concerns about tighter regulation of digital currencies, were major factors in the decline. The price is still up about 31% in 2021 and nearly 300% from a year ago.

Here’s a look at Bitcoin and digital currencies in general:

___

HOW BITCOIN WORKS

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is not tied to a bank or government and allows users to spend money anonymously. The coins are created by users who “mine” them by lending computing power to verify other users’ transactions. They receive Bitcoins in exchange. The coins also can be bought and sold on exchanges with U.S. dollars and other currencies. Some businesses take Bitcoin as payment, and a number of financial institutions allow it in their clients' portfolios, but overall mainstream acceptance is still limited.

Bitcoins are basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they travel from one owner to the next. Transactions can be made anonymously, making the currency popular with libertarians as well as tech enthusiasts, speculators — and criminals.

Bitcoins have to be stored in a digital wallet, either online through an exchange like Coinbase, or offline on a hard drive using specialized software. According to Coinbase, there are about 18.7 million Bitcoins in circulation and only 21 million will ever exist. The reason for that is unclear, and where all the Bitcoins are is anyone’s guess.

___

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PRICE?

On Wednesday, a statement posted on the Chinese Banking Association's website said financial institutions should “resolutely refrain" from providing services using digital currencies because of their volatility.

Virtually every cryptocurrency fell after the industry group's statement.

As of 1:10 p.m. eastern time Wednesday, Bitcoin was down more than 7% at around $40,310 per coin. Most cryptocurrencies lost between 7% and 22% of their value and shares of Coinbase dropped 5.4%.

The value of Bitcoin can change by thousands of dollars in a short time period. On the last trading day of 2020, Bitcoin closed just under $30,000. In mid-April, it flirted with $65,000. The price bounced around after that, with some notable swings, before taking a decidedly negative turn last week.

___

DOESN'T ELON MUSK HAVE A ROLE HERE?

Yes, and a fairly big one. Musk announced in February that his electric car company Tesla had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. In March, Tesla began accepting Bitcoin as payment. Those actions contributed to the run-up in Bitcoin's price, and Musk also promoted the digital currency Dogecoin, which also spiked in value.

However, Musk reversed course in just a short time, saying last week that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin because of the potential environmental damage that can result from Bitcoin mining. The announcement sent Bitcoin falling below $50,000 and set the tone for the big pullback in most cryptocurrencies.

A number of Bitcoin fans pushed back on Musk’s reasoning. Fellow billionaire Mark Cuban said that gold mining is much more damaging to the environment than the mining of Bitcoin.

A 2019 study by the Technical University of Munich and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that the Bitcoin network generates an amount of CO2 similar to a large Western city or an entire developing country like Sri Lanka. But a University of Cambridge study last year estimated that on average, 39% of “proof-of-work” crypto mining was powered by renewable energy, primarily hydroelectric energy.

___

BUT SOME COMPANIES ARE USING BITCOIN?

The digital payment company Square and its CEO Jack Dorsey — also the CEO of Twitter — have been big proponents of Bitcoin. Overstock.com also accepts Bitcoin, and in February, BNY Mellon, the oldest bank in the U.S., said it would include digital currencies in the services it provides to clients. And Mastercard said it would start supporting “select crypto currencies” on its network.

Bitcoin has become popular enough that more than 300,000 transactions typically occur in an average day, according to Bitcoin wallet site blockchain.info. Still, its popularity is low compared with cash and credit cards.

___

THERE IS SKEPTICISM AROUND BITCOIN?

Yes, plenty of it. Tracking Bitcoin's price is obviously easier than trying to figure out its value, which is why so many institutions, experts and traders are skeptical about it and cryptocurrency in general. Digital currencies were seen as replacements for paper money, but that hasn't happened so far. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said the central bank prefers to call crypto coins “crypto assets,” because their volatility undermines their ability to store value, a basic function of a currency.

While some banks and financial services companies are getting in on it, others are staying away.

___

COULD A DIGITAL CURRENCY SELL-OFF CAUSE WIDESPREAD DAMAGE?

Regulators aren’t very worried about a possible crash in digital currencies dragging down the rest of the financial system or economy.

Even with the recent sell-off, digital currencies have a market value of about $1.5 trillion, according to the website coinmarketcap.com. But that pales compared with the $46.9 trillion stock market, $41.3 trillion residential real estate market and nearly $21 trillion Treasury market at the start of the year.

The European Central Bank said Wednesday that the risk of cryptocurrencies affecting the financial system’s stability looks “limited at present.” In large part, that’s because they’re still not widely used for payments and institutions under its purview still have little exposure to crypto-linked instruments.

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve said a survey of market contacts found roughly one in five cited cryptocurrencies as a potential shock to the system over the next 12 to 18 months. That’s a turnaround from the fall, when a similar survey found none mentioning cryptocurrencies.

HOW MUCH OVERSIGHT IS THERE?

Washington officials have been talking about regulating digital currencies more, and worries about a heavier hand have played a role in the recent swoon in prices.

Gary Gensler, who took over as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, has said that cryptocurrency markets would benefit from more oversight to protect investors.

In a hearing before the House’s financial services committee earlier this month, Gensler said neither the SEC nor the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which he used to head, has a “regulatory framework” for trading on cryptocurrency exchanges yet. He said he thought Congress would ultimately have to address it because "there’s really not protection against fraud or manipulation.”

___

HOW BITCOIN CAME TO BE

It’s a mystery. Bitcoin was launched in 2009 by a person or group of people operating under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin was then adopted by a small clutch of enthusiasts. Nakamoto dropped off the map as bitcoin began to attract widespread attention. But proponents say that doesn’t matter: The currency obeys its own internal logic.

In 2016, An Australian entrepreneur stepped forward and claimed to be the founder of Bitcoin, only to say days later that he did not “have the courage” to publish proof that he is. No one has claimed credit for the currency since.

___

Reporters Matt Ott, Ken Sweet and Stan Choe in New York contributed.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Masai Ujiri's focus in contract negotiations: 'This is all about winning the championship again'

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants assurances that ownership are dedicated to winning in contract negotiations.

  • The best version of Connor McDavid is knocking on the postseason door

    It's long been understood that McDavid has to be everything for the Oilers to have true success. So far this season, he's been everything and more.

  • Mike Trout's calf injury makes Shohei Ohtani the overwhelming AL MVP favorite

    Trout is set to miss up to two months with a calf injury. And his teammate's AL MVP betting odds dropped precipitously as a result.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Bettors like Sergio Garcia to lead after Thursday's first round

    Garcia seems a popular pick because of his tantalizing odds.

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?

  • Eduardo Rodriguez on comeback from COVID-19 myocarditis: 'I can be an example to others'

    Eduardo Rodriguez couldn't walk his dog or play video games last year due to myocarditis.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Miami Heat

    The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

  • Up to 2,500 fans allowed at Bell Centre if Leafs-Habs series reaches Game 6

    A limited number of fans will be permitted in the Bell Centre to watch a potential May 29 playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

    The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.

  • Kyle Lowry details what he's looking for in upcoming NBA free agency

    Kyle Lowry said family comfort, money, term, and the potential to win another championship will all weigh heavily on his free agency decision this summer.

  • North Division champ will win free beer for their entire city

    Budweiser has thrown in an extra incentive for fans of the team that comes out of the all-Canadian division.

  • Canucks ownership reportedly courting Sedin twins for front-office roles

    As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Yermin Mercedes' home run swing makes far more sense than the White Sox hiring Tony La Russa

    If we want to talk about questionable decisions, the Chicago White Sox hiring Tony La Russa came with far fewer good reasons than Yermin Mercedes' home run swing against the Twins.

  • Tony La Russa doubles down on HR controversy while his players send different message on social media

    White Sox players don't seem too bothered by Tony La Russa's comments.

  • Spurs chairman tells fans club 'lost sight' of priorities

    LONDON (AP) — Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told fans that the club made mistakes during a disappointing season in which it tried to join a “Super League” and fired manager Jose Mourinho after falling out of contention for the Champions League. Levy’s message to supporters was published Wednesday in the matchday program as Spurs welcomed back 10,000 fans for a home game against Aston Villa amid reports that striker Harry Kane wants out of Tottenham. Fans have been critical of the club's attempt to join the proposed European Super League as well as the team's on-field performances as it slipped down the standings and failed to qualify for next season's Champions League. “This season, for many reasons, we have not met our raised expectations on the pitch,” Levy wrote, noting that Spurs were atop the Premier League in December. Levy's message didn't address Kane's status but mentioned the need to hire a permanent manager who will bring a “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” style of play. Levy said that “we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA” during the effort to complete the team's new stadium and while dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don’t get everything right," he wrote. "It has never been because we don’t care about or respect you, our fans — nothing could be further from the truth.” The club announced last week that it will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve relations with supporters following the aborted effort to join the Super League. Levy defended his efforts to support the team, saying that since reaching the Champions League final in 2019 the club has spent more than $353 million on new players. But the best they can do now is qualification to the second-tier Europa League. Levy pledged to hire a manager who will bring an exciting style of play. Mourinho was fired last month, and academy coach Ryan Mason was promoted in the interim. “We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known — free-flowing, attacking and entertaining — whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent,” Levy wrote. Sky Sports, one of the Premier League’s major rights holders, reported Monday that Kane has asked to be sold after becoming unhappy with the club's lack of progress. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • New hoops league for prep stars building facility in Atlanta

    A new basketball league created for standout high school players is building a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta. Also under construction: the high-level hoopsters set to join a league that offers another possible avenue to the NBA. Overtime Elite announced Wednesday it is constructing a 103,000-square-foot complex where prep players will train, study and compete. The new league markets itself to top-notch players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. It’s another potential route to the NBA besides college, the developmental G League or heading overseas. Last month, the league hired a head coach in Kevin Ollie, who led UConn to a national title in 2014. Scheduled to start in September, the league will feature 30 players — yet to be named — all living and playing in Atlanta. Overtime Elite was launched through the sports media company Overtime, which counts among its investors rapper/songwriter Drake and NBA players such as Kevin Durant of Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony of Portland and Trae Young of Atlanta. “Overtime Elite is a welcome addition to Atlanta’s rich sports tradition, elevating the city as a global center for basketball development and a cultural hub for people of all backgrounds,” Young said in a statement as the Hawks head into the postseason as a No. 5 seed. Each player is guaranteed a minimum salary of at least $100,000 a year, along with signing bonuses and shares in the company. They will also generate revenue from use of their name, image and likeness, in addition to sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and nonfungible tokens. One caveat: Their college eligibility would be forfeited. The city of Atlanta was selected after a yearlong search. The facility will be located in the Atlantic Station neighborhood, which is near the Georgia Tech campus. “The city’s storied basketball history, diverse population, vibrant business community and rich culture make Atlanta a city where OTE wants to make a commitment as an active contributor to the community," Overtime Elite commissioner and president Aaron Ryan said in a news release. Added Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: “We look forward to welcoming the next generation of basketball stars to our city.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press