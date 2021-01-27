EXPLAINER: Why India's farmers are revolting against PM Modi

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, farmers participate in a tractor protest rally towards the capital during India's Republic Day in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort on Jan. 26, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)
    1/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, farmers participate in a tractor protest rally towards the capital during India's Republic Day in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort on Jan. 26, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Indian farmers huddle together in the back of their tractor trailer early morning as they protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    2/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Indian farmers huddle together in the back of their tractor trailer early morning as they protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a protesting farmer throws back a tear gas shells past concrete road blocks set up by policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the farmers — who happen to be largely Sikh because of the demographics of the agricultural powerhouse states — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism.But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whom serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them and the protests have gathered strength. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    3/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a protesting farmer throws back a tear gas shells past concrete road blocks set up by policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the farmers — who happen to be largely Sikh because of the demographics of the agricultural powerhouse states — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism.But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whom serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them and the protests have gathered strength. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a farmer pleads with policemen as they beat him during a protest at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the farmers — who happen to be largely Sikh because of the demographics of the agricultural powerhouse states — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism.But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whom serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them and the protests have gathered strength. (AP Photo/File)
    4/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a farmer pleads with policemen as they beat him during a protest at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the farmers — who happen to be largely Sikh because of the demographics of the agricultural powerhouse states — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism.But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whom serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them and the protests have gathered strength. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    5/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo, a farmer holds a placard on a major highway, blocking traffic as they protest new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and have long been romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. Even though agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.4 billion people, the economic clout of farmers has diminished over the last three decades. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    6/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo, a farmer holds a placard on a major highway, blocking traffic as they protest new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and have long been romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. Even though agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.4 billion people, the economic clout of farmers has diminished over the last three decades. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, an elderly farmer sits with his grandson in the back of their tractor trailer as they join a protest blocking a highway at the Delhi- Haryana border at the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
    7/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, an elderly farmer sits with his grandson in the back of their tractor trailer as they join a protest blocking a highway at the Delhi- Haryana border at the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, protesting farmers prepare flat bread for fellow farmers as they block a major highway protesting against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    8/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, protesting farmers prepare flat bread for fellow farmers as they block a major highway protesting against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, farmers raise slogans during a protest against new farm laws on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. They come at a time when the country’s economy has tanked, social strife has widened, protests have erupted against laws some deem discriminatory and the government has been questioned over its response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
    9/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, farmers raise slogans during a protest against new farm laws on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. They come at a time when the country’s economy has tanked, social strife has widened, protests have erupted against laws some deem discriminatory and the government has been questioned over its response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, farmers sit in the back of a trailer as they participate in a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
    10/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, farmers sit in the back of a trailer as they participate in a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a farmer sits with a tape across his mouth that reads, "Walking in the footsteps of Gandhi, I am on a hunger strike", as farmers protesting against new farm laws block a major highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. Modi has billed the laws as necessary to modernize Indian farming. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    11/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a farmer sits with a tape across his mouth that reads, "Walking in the footsteps of Gandhi, I am on a hunger strike", as farmers protesting against new farm laws block a major highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. Modi has billed the laws as necessary to modernize Indian farming. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, farmers huddle together as they share a hookah while blocking a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    12/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, farmers huddle together as they share a hookah while blocking a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, a farmer lies under the belly of a tractor trolley next to a bonfire as they block a major highway in protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    13/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, a farmer lies under the belly of a tractor trolley next to a bonfire as they block a major highway in protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    14/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)
    15/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, protesting farmers are seen amid tear gas smoke fired by police in an attempt to stop them from marching to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
    16/16

    India Farmer Protests Explainer

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, protesting farmers are seen amid tear gas smoke fired by police in an attempt to stop them from marching to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, farmers participate in a tractor protest rally towards the capital during India's Republic Day in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort on Jan. 26, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Indian farmers huddle together in the back of their tractor trailer early morning as they protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a protesting farmer throws back a tear gas shells past concrete road blocks set up by policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the farmers — who happen to be largely Sikh because of the demographics of the agricultural powerhouse states — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism.But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whom serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them and the protests have gathered strength. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a farmer pleads with policemen as they beat him during a protest at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the farmers — who happen to be largely Sikh because of the demographics of the agricultural powerhouse states — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism.But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whom serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them and the protests have gathered strength. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo, a farmer holds a placard on a major highway, blocking traffic as they protest new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and have long been romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. Even though agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.4 billion people, the economic clout of farmers has diminished over the last three decades. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, an elderly farmer sits with his grandson in the back of their tractor trailer as they join a protest blocking a highway at the Delhi- Haryana border at the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, protesting farmers prepare flat bread for fellow farmers as they block a major highway protesting against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, farmers raise slogans during a protest against new farm laws on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. They come at a time when the country’s economy has tanked, social strife has widened, protests have erupted against laws some deem discriminatory and the government has been questioned over its response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, farmers sit in the back of a trailer as they participate in a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a farmer sits with a tape across his mouth that reads, "Walking in the footsteps of Gandhi, I am on a hunger strike", as farmers protesting against new farm laws block a major highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. Modi has billed the laws as necessary to modernize Indian farming. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, farmers huddle together as they share a hookah while blocking a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, a farmer lies under the belly of a tractor trolley next to a bonfire as they block a major highway in protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, protesting farmers are seen amid tear gas smoke fired by police in an attempt to stop them from marching to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
SHEIKH SAALIQ
·5 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The AP explains what is at the heart of two months of demonstrations and what it means for Modi's government.

WHO IS PROTESTING?

Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. Modi has billed the laws as necessary to modernize Indian farming.

Because of the demographics of Punjab and Haryana, many of the protesters in New Delhi happen to be from India’s minority Sikh religion, though their grievances are rooted in economic issues, not religious ones. Protests are also happening in other parts of the country among Indians of other backgrounds.

In recent weeks, people who are not farmers have also joined in, and the protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed.

___

WHAT ARE THEIR CONCERNS?

At the heart of these protests are Indian farmers’ fears that the government's moves to introduce market reforms to the farming sector will leave them poorer — at a time when they are already frustrated over their declining clout as the government aims to turn India into a hub for global corporations.

The new legislation is not clear on whether the government will continue to guarantee prices for certain essential crops — a system that was introduced in the 1960s to help India shore up its food reserves and prevent shortages.

While the government has said it is willing to pledge the guaranteed prices will continue, the farmers are skeptical and want new legislation that says such prices are their legal right.

Farmers also fear that the legislation signals the government is moving away from a system in which an overwhelming majority of farmers sell only to government-sanctioned marketplaces. They worry this will leave them at the mercy of corporations that will have no legal obligation to pay them the guaranteed price anymore.

The government argues that this is designed to give farmers more choice in who to sell their produce to.

Clauses in the legislation also prevent farmers from taking contract disputes to courts, leaving them with no independent means of redress apart from government-appointed bureaucrats.

These perceived threats to their income terrify India’s farmers, who are mostly smallholders: A staggering 68% of them own less than 1 hectare of land. In some states, farming families earn just 20,000 rupees ($271) on average annually. ___

WHY ARE THESE PROTESTS SIGNIFICANT?

Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation.

Politicians have long considered it unwise to alienate them, and farmers are also particularly important to Modi’s base. Northern Haryana and few other states with substantial farmer populations are ruled by his party.

Since the legislation was passed, Modi’s government has lost two political alliance partners and some of his own leaders are cautioning him to tread carefully.

The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. They come at a time when the country’s economy has tanked, social strife has widened, protests have erupted against laws some deem discriminatory and the government has been questioned over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

___

WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT SAYING?

The Modi government says the legislation will benefit farmers by boosting production through private investment.

The government has offered to amend the laws and suspend their implementation for 18 months — but that has not satisfied farmers who want a full repeal.

Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the Sikh farmers by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism. Some leaders in Modi's party called them “Khalistanis,” a reference to a movement for an independent Sikh homeland called “Khalistan” in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Under Modi, India has seen a rising tide of Hindu nationalism that has rankled minority groups, mostly Muslims. Some leaders from Modi’s party and India’s freewheeling TV channels, which have long favored government’s Hindu nationalistic policies, have called the farmers “anti-national,” a label often given to those who criticize Modi or his policies.

But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whose family members serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them, and the protests have gathered strength.

___

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR MODI?

While this is a major challenge to his government, Modi’s popularity is still soaring and his approval ratings remain high because of his Hindu-nationalist policies.

Many agriculture experts agree that the Indian farming sector needs reforms, but they question the way the Modi government introduced the laws and the corporate involvement in agriculture.

“Leaving farmers to the mercy of the markets would be like a death sentence to them,” said Devinder Sharma, an agriculture expert who has spent the last two decades campaigning for income equality for Indian farmers. "We are talking about people who feed us."

Critics also highlight what they see as the Modi government’s tendency to push through reforms without building consensus. When the laws were passed in Parliament, Modi’s party refused to extend the debate over it despite repeated requests from the opposition. It also denied referring the laws to a special committee, where members could further discuss them.

Latest Stories

  • Jake Muzzin strikes nerve with Matthew Tkachuk, earns retribution for Maple Leafs

    It was a perfect veteran move, and it was all the retribution the Leafs needed against Matthew Tkachuk.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs down Calgary Flames on Mitch Marner's game-winner

    Mitch Marner's been working on his shot and it showed in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 win Tuesday over the host Calgary Flames.

  • Nikolaj Ehlers leads the way, Jets storm back to beat Oilers

    Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists as the Winnipeg Jets battled back from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Tuesday.

  • Blue Jays ink infielder Marcus Semien to 1-year, $18M deal

    Veteran infielder Marcus Semien, who finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, has joined the Blue Jays on a show-me deal.

  • Did Edmonton police pause bail submissions during Oilers games?

    In response to a proposed lawsuit, the Alberta government says Edmonton police paused the processing of bail documents during some Oilers games in 2018.

  • Curt Schilling wants to be removed from Hall of Fame ballot after falling short again

    Schilling says he doesn't want baseball writers to judge him anymore.

  • Barry Sanders on inevitable Matthew Stafford split from Lions: 'Always had a chance with Matt'

    Barry Sanders knows what it's like to leave the Lions with gas in the tank.

  • Beloved NBA reporter and analyst Sekou Smith dies at 48

    The NBA community remembered Smith fondly upon the news of his death on Tuesday.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers heading into Week 3: Time to trade Tyler Toffoli?

    Let's take a look at the state of the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 3.

  • Report: Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell both expected to play in Super Bowl after missing championship games

    Redemption? Not exactly. But next Sunday marks a significant moment for both former Steelers stars.

  • Pounce on Matthew Stafford? Roll the dice waiting for Aaron Rodgers? NFL's QB market is growing in intrigue

    Stafford might be the prize. Or he might be the third-best quarterback available. That's the gamble teams ready to contend with a QB are facing.

  • Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli signs extension with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. The 32-year-old Masoli started the first six games for the Ticats in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Backup quarterback Dane Evans then guided the Ticats to the Grey Cup game, where Hamilton lost against Winnipeg. Masoli will return for his eighth season in Hamilton in 2021. He completed 71.4 per cent of his passes last season while throwing for nine touchdowns and seven interceptions and adding four rushing scores. The San Francisco native was the East Division's most outstanding player in 2018 when he threw for 5,209 yards, 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. The University of Mississippi product has suited up in 102 career CFL games with 42 starts over seven seasons, all with the Tiger-Cats (2013-19), and sits fourthin franchise history in career completions (1,015), fifth in passing yards (13,110), sixth in pass attempts (1,538), and is tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (70). “It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2021 season. He is an established natural leader that has a strong work ethic, as demonstrated by the recovery from his knee injury,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Eli Manning says Tom Brady still can’t get over losing Super Bowl to Giants in 2008

    Eli Manning says that when they're together, Tom Brady still brings up the 17-14 Super Bowl loss from 2008.

  • Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman will perform original piece at Super Bowl LV

    The 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate was a breakout star of the presidential inauguration.

  • The North Face debuts the Vectiv line, a new collection of footwear that merges tech with trail

    With three models to choose from, there’s no shortage of possibilities for serious hikers and joggers to reach new heights in ultimate comfort.

  • CEBL expansion delayed, but commissioner Morreale bullish on plans for coming season

    In a year when the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) mainly hopes for a return to normal playing conditions, commissioner Mike Morreale's long-term plan for the league is in some ways a dream deferred. Morreale confirmed this week he has ruled out expansion of the seven-team league until at least 2022 because of the complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. His vision of a coast-to-coast pro circuit with about 12 franchises in most major Canadian cities is still a long way off. "Our goal is to return to some sense of normalcy," Morreale said. "So that means returning to all of our seven markets in a more profound way … and we understand that could mean limitations on fans at the outset." The CEBL is working with two sets of plans for its 2021 season, with a preference for regular-season home games in its seven existing markets and fan attendance dictated by public health requirements. Plan B is to create at least two regional bubbles, followed by a national playoff bubble, if teams can't safely travel between provinces during the regular season. "You keep all the balls in the air, but you have your priorities," Morreale said. "And priority A would be to return to our markets." Free agency begins Feb. 1 The league is planning to release its 2021 schedule in March, though Morreale would not say when the season would tentatively begin and end. Teams will begin shaping their rosters when free agency begins on Feb. 1, with a 30-day grace period to re-sign players from their 2020 Summer Series rosters. After that, players are free to sign with any team. The annual U Sports player draft is tentatively planned for April, and training camps will begin eight or nine days before the start of the season. "A lot of our players are in game shape from playing overseas," Morreale said. "Within 10 days or so, teams are are good and ready to go." The draft will likely have a three-round format with the Saskatchewan Rattlers, who struggled to a 1-5 record last season, having the No. 1 pick. Xavier Moon, the league's two-time reigning MVP with the Edmonton Stingers, will be among the most coveted players in free agency. "More than likely, I'll be back (with Edmonton)," said Moon, adding he'll definitely return to the CEBL in some capacity this season. "The level of professionalism is top-level, for sure. The level of play is top-level, too." Moon and several other players raved about the league's COVID-19 safety protocols in 2020, when the CEBL became the first pro league in Canada to return to play during the pandemic. WATCH | Stingers crowned Summer Series champions: "They did an amazing job to just keep players safe," said Guillaume Bouchard, a forward with the Niagara River Lions who \was Canadian Player of the Year in 2019. "It was super-well-managed." While the bubble tournament was a physical strain for some players, with six regular-season games packed into a short span of time, some were simply happy to be out of lockdown. "I've never spent so much time without playing basketball for the past 10 to 15 years," Bouchard said. "Just being able to play … was something I was really grateful for." Though plans for expansion are delayed, they're still very much on Morreale's mind for 2022 and beyond. Winnipeg, Halifax and St. John's are all high on his list of potential markets, and the league is eyeing at least one franchise in Quebec and possibly more teams British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. "Year Two and the Summer Series was a huge leap for us," Morreale said. "Year Three, I think, will be even bigger. I do believe it will be the catalyst to a league that will be around for a long, long time."

  • Super Bowl LV: Explore Chiefs and Buccaneers trophy case in augmented reality

    The Chiefs and Buccaneers have combined for just six Super Bowl appearances and three championships since 1967, but Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes could add to their virtual trophy cases.

  • The casual racing fan's guide to the 2021 Rolex 24

    Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott are racing in the DPI category for different Cadillac teams.

  • Lebron the oldest MVP Ever? Steph Curry best shot ever? | Dunk Bait

    LaJethro Jenkins asks the question is LeBron leading the MVP race? and Seerat Sohi shows us why Steph is still working on his jumper.

  • Baseball writers don't have the answers for Hall of Fame voting

    Journalists are out place in the tangle of value judgments voting for the Baseball Hall of Fame requires.