EXPLAINER-Can U.S. gunmakers be liable for mass shooting

Tom Hals
·4 min read

By Tom Hals

May 25 (Reuters) - An 18-year-old gunman stormed a Texas elementary school on Tuesday and killed 19 children and two teachers, reigniting a debate in the United States over gun control and the potential legal liability for manufacturers of firearms.

Below is a look at attempts to use the courts to hold manufacturers liable for mass shootings.

U.S. GUN COMPANIES ARE GENERALLY PROTECTED FROM LAWSUITS

Since 2005, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) has provided near blanket immunity for gun makers and dealers from liability for crimes committed with their products. The law was passed after lawsuits by several cities tried to hold companies liable for gun violence.

ARE THERE EXCEPTIONS?

Yes. The PLCAA has several provisions that allow a company to be sued, including for claims a company has knowingly violated laws related to the marketing of the product related to the shooting.

The Connecticut Supreme Court said in 2019 that the federal law permitted a lawsuit by some of the families of the victims of a 2012 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. The families sued Remington for violating the state's marketing law by allegedly promoting its Bushmaster rifle for criminal use.

Remington, which twice filed for bankruptcy during the case, agreed in February to pay the families $73 million, the first settlement of its kind.

Also in 2019, the Indiana Court of Appeals said PLCAA did not prevent the city of Gary from pursuing a 1999 lawsuit against firearms manufacturers under the state's public nuisance laws. Nuisance laws can be used to hold a defendant liable for damage done to a public good, like community safety, and the city alleged the manufacturers knew of illegal handgun sales and failed to prevent them.

Two federal appeals courts, however, have ruled that public nuisance lawsuits are barred by PLCAA because they don't apply to the sale or marketing of firearms.

OTHER LEGAL CASES

Following the Connecticut Supreme Court ruling, other cases were launched that are working their way through the courts, seeking to seize on exemptions in PLCAA.

Victims of a 2019 mass shooting at a California synagogue sued Smith & Wesson, saying the company negligently marketed the AR-15 style rife used by the shooter. A state court judge rejected last year the company's argument the lawsuit was barred under PLCAA.

Meanwhile, the Texas Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that an online seller of ammunition, Luckygunner.com, was not protected by PLCAA from a lawsuit on behalf of victims of a 2018 shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school. The company is accused of knowingly violating a law that makes it illegal to sell ammunition to minors.

Mexico last year sued Smith & Wesson Brands Inc and Sturm, Ruger & Co and other firearm makers for the flood of weapons across the border from the United States. The lawsuit alleges the companies designed, marketed and distributed military-style assault weapons in ways they knew would arm drug cartels, fueling murders and kidnappings.

The companies have argued they cannot be held liable for crimes in Mexico stemming from legal sales of their products in the United States.

The judge overseeing the case in Boston has questioned whether allowing the case to proceed could undermine PLCAA.

RECENT LEGISLATIVE ACTION

In July, New York's governor signed into law a measure that allows firearm sellers, manufacturers and distributors to be sued by the state, cities or individuals for creating a public nuisance.

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled against the firearms industry which sued to block the law and argued it was barred by PLCAA.

On Tuesday, California senators approved a bill hours after the Texas shooting that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, transports, imports, or sells assault weapons and untraceable ghost guns.

The bill, which is supported by Governor Gavin Newsom, is styled on a Texas anti-abortion "vigilante" law that is meant to skirt conflicting federal law. It will now be considered by the state's assembly.

LAWSUITS CHALLENGING GUN RESTRICTIONS

Guns rights advocates have also used the courts to challenge firearms restrictions and the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to rule on a case over New York's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public.

The conservative court appeared at arguments in November ready to strike down the law.

Other lawsuits against restrictions include cases against bans on assault-style weapons in California and Maryland, which challengers say violates the constitutional right to bear to arms. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

    The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Seahawks have different feel without Wilson, Wagner

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the past decade in Seattle, nearly every team drill and every team activity had No. 3 and No. 54 at the front of the line leading the way. That hasn’t been the case this offseason and that point was emphasized yet again Monday when the Seahawks moved into the next phase of offseason workouts. The Seahawks are no longer the team led by Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, creating a decidedly new vibe to Seattle’s offseason program. “There is a vibe about this group. Every ye

  • Panthers coach denies players were at strip club until 3 a.m. on playoff game day

    Andrew Brunette shot down the report that several of his players were at a strip club deep into the night after losing Game 3 to the Lightning.

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • Giroud helps Milan secure 1st Serie A title in 11 years

    MILAN (AP) — AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. The city of Milan is already swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans. Thousands of fans had started gathering in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto. And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to th

  • Alphonso Davies back in squad for Canada's three matches in June international window

    Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, sidelined from international play since November, returns to action with Canada for June games against Iran, Curaçao and Honduras. The 21-year-old from Edmonton missed Canada's last six outings after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19. Davies, named CONCACAF men's player of the year in April, returned to Bayern Munich's starting 11 for its April 6 Champions League quarterfinal against Spain's Villarreal, ma

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start